Chinese Human Doll Rocks Instagram With Her Gothic Barbie Looks (PHOTOS)

The latest model to stun Instagram with her doll face and unrealistic body proportions is an anime Barbie with porcelain skin and big eyes. Guangzhou model Kina Shen insists that her beauty is a natural gift from her parents and sometimes shares her photos with little makeup.

A 26-year-old from the Chinese province of Guangzhou has attracted a 700-thousand strong following on Instagram as well as an army of fans on Weibo, a Twitter-like Chinese social network. She resembles a real-life anime doll with her wide-open eyes, porcelain skin and gentle features.

Some dub Kina Shen a gothic Barbie for her love of black lace tops, corsets and mesh bodysuits.

In contrast to other real-life dolls, who go to great lengths to hide their true appearances, Shina makes no secret of how she gets the alien-like looks. The model even posted a makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel.





The young woman insists that she got her stunning looks from her mother rather than via surgery.

She even sometimes gives her followers a sneak peek of the real-life Kina, posting photos with little makeup.

Besides modelling and developing her Instagram account, the Chinese real-life Barbie, who graduated from the California Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles, aspires to have a career in the fashion business.