Russian Ice Skater Taken Dig at After 'Kick Trump’s Ass' Remarks

After she claimed third place at the Grand Prix in Japan, nascent Russian skating star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva took to Twitter to state she would meet Trump in person to let him know that she can “kick his ass on Twitter”.

Social network users have lashed out at Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva for her tweets about US President Donald Trump. Some, meanwhile, have openly questioned how much she knows about what it means to be a public person.

The figure skater initially wrote that among celebrities, she would pick Donald Trump to meet with, eager “to kick his ass.” Russian media instantly picked up on her comments, prompting her to delete the tweet. She accused them instead of “making stupid topics” out of her “jokes about Trump” while ignoring her figure skating successes.

“Not even a word about my third place but bringing politics topic immediately. Tell them that Cold War have [sic] ended,” she wrote in English, sparking a large-scale debate in comments.

Many stressed that she can exercise her right to free speech whatever the circumstances, with some suggesting she still needs to be accurate and careful, since any of her words may be “targeted against” her.

I am an American that supports Trump, and I am an American that supports you. You can say anything you want. I respect you no matter what. You have single handedly brought a new life into the 2018-2019 skating season. — Clay Carlos (@ClayCarlos1) 12 ноября 2018 г.

My tongue is my enemy… — Шухрат Махмудов (@s7max) 13 ноября 2018 г.

“Dear Elizaveta! You still have to remember that having become a celebrity yourself you have to be careful when expressing yourself. Any word you drop may be use against you. Wish you success in the sport!”

Дорогая Елизавета! Скажем. Но и тебе надо помнить, что став очень популярным человеком, надо быть очень осторожным в высказываниях. Любое случайное слово будет использовано против тебя. Успехов тебе в спорте! — Владимир (@_Ulars) 11 ноября 2018 г.

Many couldn’t help responding to Tuktamysheva ‘s comments on the “ended Cold War,” stating it couldn’t be further from reality:

"Cold War has ended" Perhaps you should tell that to the country that invaded and destroyed #Iraq, #Libya, armed terrorists in #Syria, occupies #Afghanistan for 17+ years and pushes #NATO on your country's borders while arming the #neoNazi killers of #azov battalion. — JnAndris (@JohnAndris) 11 ноября 2018 г.

“Oh, this is changing of skates. Everybody has written about your 3d place. It would be interesting to read American media: they would eagerly slam Trump on behalf of you.”

Чё за переобувание коньков, все написали про твоё 3 место. Интересно будет почитать американские СМИ, они с удовольствием пнут Трампа от твоего имени._) — КIR II (@KIR_2_) 11 ноября 2018 г.

“Only a dumb and clueless person would condemn Trump. Trump is the best the US has had since Roosevelt’s term. The world needs right-wing politicians and conservatives; otherwise the humanity will go mad and devour itself. Leftists are a pus abscess on the mankind’s body,” another wrote emotionally.

Только глупый и недалёкий человек будет осуждать Трампа. Трамп — это лучшее, что случалось с США со времен Рузвельта. Миру нужны правые политики и консерваторы, иначе человечество сойдёт с ума и само себя сожрёт. Леваки — гнойный нарыв на теле человечества. — Сколько Надо (@Skolko_nado) 13 ноября 2018 г.

“Stop writing bullshit. What are you? And what is Trump?” a different user butted in, expressing indignation over Tuktamysheva ‘s attacks against media.

“Babe, the life of a public person is all politics,” another remarked in a more light-hearted tone.

There were those, meanwhile, who took the precedent as a chance to point to what they see as the figure skater’s weak side, suggesting that to gain points, she resorts to strip-teases on the ice instead of demonstrating masterful skating:

You have no skills in jokes. And in skating too. So keep practice to get good results without showin bra — Попугай Мамаева (@strip_dj) 11 ноября 2018 г.

Some, however, instantly fended off the bitter criticism, urging the skater to proceed with her jokes and all the rest:

R u kidding? Never mind politics. She’s a former World & European champion. One of only 9 women in the world w/ a triple axel and the most perfect lutz technique! — Kiddo (@Mr_Kiddo2471523) 11 ноября 2018 г.

You go Empress. Fuck ‘em. Keep making the jokes. — Monica Corona (@MonCorona7) 11 ноября 2018 г.

Trump is garbage. More than half of Americans think this too. Just keep being yourself! — Kara (@NamasteRead) 11 ноября 2018 г.

On November 11, 21-year-old Tuktamysheva took to Twitter to share she would like to meet the US president in person, adding, tongue-in-cheek, that she will tell him she can “kick his ass” on the social network. She also brought up Trump when asked to name her “dream partner.”

“This is Trump. Just to make him look even sillier. However, is it at all possible?” she said.

On November 10, the Russian entered the Grand Prix finals in figure skating for the first time since 2014. She came in third in the NHK Trophy competition in Japan and won the Grand Prix award in Canada.



