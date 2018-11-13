'Lies Sell Books': Twitter Uproar Over Michelle Obama Trashing Trump in Memoir

Michelle Obama has unveiled her new memoir, in which she writes about the transition from her husband’s administration to Donald Trump’s, saying that some news about Barack’s successor “turns her stomach.”

In her book, entitled “Becoming,” former first lady Michelle Obama took a swipe at America's 45th president, writing that she stopped “even trying to smile” when Donald Trump was being sworn into office in January 2017.

“Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad – that what the public saw didn’t reflect the president’s reality or ideals. But in this case, maybe it did. Realising it, I made my own optic adjustment: I stopped even trying to smile,” she said, referring to Trump’s inauguration speech.

She also claimed that she would “never forgive” Trump for spreading the “birther” conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was born in Kenya, and therefore ineligible to be elected US president.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” she wrote.

The book has caused quite a stir on social media, with many users saying that it was based on “distorted and politically motivated thoughts”:

I agree, I (we) don't care about Michelle Obama's books or her distorted and politically motivated thoughts. American is doing 100% better under President Donald Trump. — Chris Conlan (@ChrisConlan7) 12 November 2018

Lies always sells books! Therefore, what do you expect?? — Cricket Weeta (@Belhaven52) 12 November 2018

If i remember correctly wasn’t she the “First Lady” when she said she wasn’t proud to be an American?

Hypocrite — Eric drury (@Ericdrury4) 12 November 2018

…and saying that they wouldn’t “pay a penny” to for the memoir:

Wouldn’t pay a penny for it — Kathy patrick (@Kathypa02975924) 12 November 2018

We, of sound mind, do NOT care 1 iota about Michelle Obama's book!! What a monumental waste. — Reignbow Novelties (@ReignbowTracer) 12 November 2018

I wouldn't cross the street to see her, or to hear her. — My InfoLinda K. Marr (@LKmings) 12 November 2018

Another user suggested that she should stop with the drama and “get over it”:

Michele Obama quit being so dramatic. Stopped trying to smile- get over it. Your drama is so so phony. — Jane (@Jane62016058) 12 November 2018

Other Twitterians added that they wouldn’t purchase the book due to the fact that it was largely focused on bashing Trump, and that eight years of the Obama era was too much for them:

Why do we care about Michelle Obama’s book? The pre-lease publicity is focused on her trashing Trump. And that’s why the Democrat media is hyperventilating over it. I’ll pass. https://t.co/CyC06KzMDf — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) 12 November 2018

I will pass along with you.. 8 years of these two was too much for me.. — TR Callender (@Callendergirl91) 12 November 2018

…and we couldn’t stop smiling Michelle because we knew that the 8 long years of the Obamanation was finally OVER! — Joy Rogers (@rogers_joy) 12 November 2018

OMG She has absolutely nothing that can be said that I would be interested in. As far as I'm concerned her and her POS husband can disappear. We put up with eight years of those two hate builders among other things. — Imsassy4x4 (@Imsassy4x4) 12 November 2018

Some pointed out to the fact that mainstream media called Michelle’s memoir “one of the most anticipated political books,” and claimed that reading, for instance, the back of a ketchup bottle would be more intriguing:

Michelle Obama's book is "one of the most anticipated political books in recent memory," according to the media.



How long is "recent memory"?



I would have more anticipation reading the back of a bottle of ketchup. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 9 November 2018

I would have more anticipation reading the back of a bottle of air freshener pic.twitter.com/Wkhk0RlEyG — Выпускайте Кракена! (@rlz_the_kraken) 9 November 2018

Probably less informative than the directions on the ice trays in my freezer — Brian 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐻 (@NuseUSMC) 9 November 2018

Reacting to the claims in the book, Trump accused Michelle of trying to boost book sales with controversy:

“She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always insist that you come up with controversy. I’ll give you a little controversy back, I’ll never forgive [Obama] for what he did to our US military. It was depleted… and I had to fix it.”

Responding to Michelle Obama memoir, in which she writes that she'll "never forgive" Donald Trump for his birther comments, Pres. Trump says he'll never forgive Barack Obama "for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly." https://t.co/DnTtYcGmvb pic.twitter.com/OaxgNjdH3c — ABC News (@ABC) 9 November 2018

Michelle has launched the promotional tour of her book on Tuesday at Chicago’s United Center, where thousands of people purchased tickets to attend the event, which was moderated by media mogul Oprah Winfrey.