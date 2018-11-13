Register
12:03 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dr.Jordan Peterson delivering a lecture at the University of Toronto in 2017

    Conservative Guru Jordan Peterson Hits Back at Sweden's Feminist FM

    CC BY 2.0 / Adam Jacobs / Dr.Jordan Peterson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    112

    Jordan Peterson, the author of the new bestseller "12 Rules for Life. An Antidote to Chaos", addressed the criticism from one of the architects of Sweden's "feminist" policy in a series of interviews with Swedish media by accusing Margot Wallstrom of "not doing her homework".

    Last week, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom made waves with her curt remarks about Canadian professor Jordan Peterson, accusing him of misogyny and bluntly telling the freethinker, who attracted international attention with his consequent criticism of feminism and mandatory gender-neutral pronouns, to "crawl back under your rock."

    According to Peterson, Wallstrom has no idea what she's talking about.

    "If she had done more than just merely read the second-hand opinions from ideologically obsessed journalists, she might have come up with other thoughts," Peterson told Expressen, a tabloid daily.

    According to Peterson, Wallstrom has no evidence whatsoever to substantiate her unfounded claims of misogyny and failed to do the difficult task of doing the necessary investigation.

    READ MORE: Swedish Feminist Foreign Minister Flayed for Vilifying Jordan Peterson

    Peterson stressed that virtually everything he has told his students over the past 30 years is on record, including hundreds of hours of video lectures. Had there been anything remotely misogynist to suffice for a reasonable charge, then "people who have made it their job to drown him" would have gone to any length to find the evidence, which apparently doesn't exist, the Toronto University professor said.

    "I would suggest that someone in [Wallstrom's] position with authority and reputation be somewhat more careful about branding and casually insulting people she knows absolutely nothing about," Peterson said.

    By his own admission, he'd invited Wallstrom to one of his lectures in order to form her own opinion, an opportunity she apparently forfeited.

    In another interview with the website Kvartal, the clinical psychologist said that someone in Wallstrom's position is expected to "do her homework" before "throwing casual insults".

    READ MORE: Left-Wing Slant, #MeToo Scare Swedish Men Away From Feminism

    Peterson claimed to have helped many people in Sweden "put their lives together" and combat the afflictions of alcoholism and depression.

    ​When asked by journalist Jörgen Huitfeldt about Swedish society pursuing such goals as the even distribution of unpaid home tasks, power and influence in society and economic equality, Peterson ventured that the Swedish state is "in danger of moving into domain best left to private citizens." Peterson also remarked that the outcome depends very much on who gets to define equality and how.

    "So good luck. My suspicion is that your society is at the point of pushing the equality outcome doctrine farther than it naturally manifests itself, which will produce policies that are becoming increasingly invasive and that people will find increasingly intolerable," Peterson said.

    Wallstrom's brusque remarks, coupled with verbal attacks from Swedish media, triggered strong reactions among politicians, celebrities and ordinary Swedes alike. Even people who generally disagree with the popular Canadian professor and best-selling author felt compelled to respond.

    "Well, I don't agree with Jordan Peterson in either his pragmatic view of the truth (team Sam Harris) or his Jungian philosophy. But the left and [the Swedish media] show such dishonesty in their attacks against him, that I have to defend him," Moderate MP Hanif Bali tweeted.

    READ MORE: Swedish Professor Slammed for Saying Men, Women Biologically Different

    Related:

    'Humanities Hijacked by Ideologues': Jordan Peterson Excoriates Western Academia
    Too Few Women in Power: Feminist Sweden Schools NATO on Gender Equality
    Gender Bender? Swedish Sexual Equality 'Robot' Mocked Online
    Tags:
    feminism, misogyny, equality, Jordan Peterson, Margot Wallström, Scandinavia, Sweden, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse