Striped Stalker: WATCH Tigress Chase Tourists in India

According to wildlife advocates, there are established rules for human behaviour in safari areas, and it is necessary to maintain a safe distance from tigers in order to prevent accidents.

A tigress chasing a car with tourists has been captured on video in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the state of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, the Indian Express reported.

According to TATR Field Director N R Pravin, this particular tigress, who is about three years old, is known to have charged at a tourist vehicle before.

"After the incident, a meeting of tourist guides and drivers was convened, where strict warnings were issued to keep a safe distance from tigers," TATR Field Director N R Pravin said.

A video of a tigress chasing a tourist vehicle in the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve(TATR) has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/GZ2DYARy73 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) 12 ноября 2018 г.

The video went viral on social media platforms and caused concerns among wildlife advocates, who are insisting that strict instructions be issued to tour operators and tourists about how to act in such a situation.