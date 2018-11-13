US School Launches Investigation After Prom Photo Showing Mass Nazi Salute

A school in Wisconsin launched an investigation after a photo of its students raising their hands in a Nazi-like salute faced harsh criticism.

The tweeted image shows dozens of students raising their hands, with a note saying “We even got the black kid to throw it up,” the Independent reported. The now-deleted tweet showed more than 50 young male students in suits on the steps of the county courthouse in Baraboo, Wisconsin, a town of about 100,000.

@News_Republic Can someone please explain and/or investigate why the graduating class from Baraboo High School is throwing the Nazi salute in this image? Has @BarabooSD commented on this? Has anyone at your paper even asked or investigated the meaning of this? pic.twitter.com/YspaHfq3Tk — Mark Toth (aka Rancid Butter) (@TheButteryOne) 12 ноября 2018 г.

Most of the students raised their arms above their hands appear to mimic the notorious salute.

Only one student in the photo is not saluting or laughing. Later this student told local journalist Jules Suzdaltsev that the photo was taken during Junior Prom photos and the photographer ordered the students to do the sign and smile for the camera.

I spoke with the only student who is visibly not comfortable with the “salute”, he provided this statement. pic.twitter.com/HbNBc8xLOK — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) 12 ноября 2018 г.

Baraboo school district superintendent Lori Mueller told The Independent that she was investigating the incident.

“The photo of students posted to #BarabooProud is not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the School District of Baraboo,” she said.

She released a statement from the Baraboo School District, explaining that the school is working with parents and local authorities to investigate the image, taken last spring. The statement also said that the photo wasn't taken on the school property.

“The Baraboo School District is a hate-free environment where all people, regardless of race, colour, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ancestry, are respected and celebrated,” she said in a statement.