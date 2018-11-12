'Red Sh*t': Hot Tennis Babe Dissed After She Reveals Her Love for Liverpool FC

World number three Caroline Wozniacki enjoys huge fan support both from the stands and online, and most recently she has earned standing ovations during the landmark Australian Open. However, many appear sceptical about another aspect of her life that she eagerly engages in.

Australian Open star Caroline Wozniacki has revealed the football club she eagerly supports by sharing stadium pictures she took at Anfiled, where Liverpool FC crushed Fullham 2-0 on Saturday.

“Had the best time at Anfield today! Three points and top of the league for now,” she captioned her snapshots with, in which she poses in Reds-themed accessories. In one of them she makes a thumbs-up gesture in the stands, while another selfie features her with her fiancé David Lee, a retired NBA player.

Despite tremendous popularity with tennis lovers and her iconic dazzling smile, Caroline’s love for the Liverpool club appears to not strike a chord with all of her army of Instagram fans. Some rushed to boo her pictures outright:

“I thought you were better than following the Red sh****,” one wrote, with another wondering:

“Yuck why Liverpool?”

"Supporting the wrong club," a different user claimed.

However, there were those who defended Caroline's football club pick.

She “had brains, beauty, athleticism and best taste in football,” one gushed in response to the storm of disapproval.

"You are a Liverpool fan 😍😍that's the best thing about you," another chimed in enthusiastically, adding several smileys.

Back in 2011, she already hinted at her love for Liverpool, she flashed a signed Steven Gerrard shirt during her quarter-final victory in the Qatar Open.

The blonde was the first Dane to win a Grand Slam title after defeating Simona Halep in January this year in the Australian Open, with her 34-year-old fiancé actively cheering on her all through the clash from the stands.

“It was a very high-quality tennis match and to have her come out on top, those last couple of points just show her fighting spirit,” the 2015 NBA Championship winner commented at the time, adding that “[I was] more nervous than when I won a championship,” since “there's nothing I can do.”