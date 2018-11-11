Rodriguez Sends 'Korean Zombie' to Sleep With Elbow Strike [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]

A last second strike placed the bout between the Mexican and Korean fighters among the few MMA matches ending in a knockout, just seconds before the final bell.

The ordinary bout at UFC Fight Night 139 live on 10 November abruptly ended when Mexican featherweight fighter Yair Rodriguez made a last-ditch effort to stop the pummelling by "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung by unexpectedly knocking him out with a randomly aimed elbow strike at 4:59 in the fifth round. The moment when Rodriguez lands his lucky strike was later uploaded on YouTube.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

According to the published scorecards, if not for his elbow strike, Rodriguez would have lost the fight by a small margin in points, but the knockout at the last second of the bout allowed him to move higher on the UFC roster.

Here it is: Rodriguez-Zombie scorecard pic.twitter.com/CcEV370xEJ — Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) November 11, 2018

The unexpected finale to the fight shocked those who watched it, as no one expected such a twist in a fight where both athletes had exchanged equally powerful series of punches.

The strike came as total surprise for fans of both fighters.

Talk about comin out of nowhere — Brian Edwards (@BEgood31567) November 11, 2018

Some twitterians even called it the "knockout of the year."

Yair Rodriguez with a backward upward elbow that STARCHES Korean Zombie at the final second of a fight he was likely about to lose!!!



Knockout of the Year. Knockout of the Century. What in the world just happened… #UFCDenver — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 11, 2018

Several social media users noted, though, that such a punch could be called a "chicken wing"…

The chicken Wing — Tiki bar Charlie's (@charliedog82) November 11, 2018

…while others argued that that doesn't make it any less impressive.

Who says you can't fly on just one wing?pic.twitter.com/WNoW7wLtG8 — Lucy Luvs (@LucyLuvs) November 11, 2018

Notably, even those who supported the "Zombie," were impressed by Rodriguez's last second save.