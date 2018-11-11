Rodriguez Sends 'Korean Zombie' to Sleep With Elbow Strike [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]

The ordinary bout at UFC Fight Night 139 live on 10 November abruptly ended when Mexican featherweight fighter Yair Rodriguez made a last-ditch effort to stop the pummelling by "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung by unexpectedly knocking him out with a randomly aimed elbow strike at 4:59 in the fifth round. The moment when Rodriguez lands his lucky strike was later uploaded on YouTube.
According to the published scorecards, if not for his elbow strike, Rodriguez would have lost the fight by a small margin in points, but the knockout at the last second of the bout allowed him to move higher on the UFC roster.
Here it is: Rodriguez-Zombie scorecard pic.twitter.com/CcEV370xEJ— Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) November 11, 2018
The unexpected finale to the fight shocked those who watched it, as no one expected such a twist in a fight where both athletes had exchanged equally powerful series of punches.
@Mpl7675 Did you see this?!! Crazy!— MJFree (@MJFree01) November 11, 2018
Bizarre.— Justin S. 🧐 (@JustinSmithArts) November 11, 2018
The strike came as total surprise for fans of both fighters.
Talk about comin out of nowhere— Brian Edwards (@BEgood31567) November 11, 2018
Some twitterians even called it the "knockout of the year."
Yair Rodriguez with a backward upward elbow that STARCHES Korean Zombie at the final second of a fight he was likely about to lose!!!— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 11, 2018
Knockout of the Year. Knockout of the Century. What in the world just happened… #UFCDenver
Several social media users noted, though, that such a punch could be called a "chicken wing"…
The chicken Wing— Tiki bar Charlie's (@charliedog82) November 11, 2018
…while others argued that that doesn't make it any less impressive.
Who says you can't fly on just one wing?pic.twitter.com/WNoW7wLtG8— Lucy Luvs (@LucyLuvs) November 11, 2018
Notably, even those who supported the "Zombie," were impressed by Rodriguez's last second save.
I was pulling for Zombie but damn Yair did his thing 😮😮— Jason (@Mizzle13J) November 11, 2018
