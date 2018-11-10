Register
20:46 GMT +310 November 2018
    Actor Alyssa Milano visits volunteers at a field office for Congressional District 48 Democratic candidate Harley Rouda on the day of midterm elections, Huntington Beach, California,U.S. November 6, 2018

    Alyssa Milano Teased as She Offers Her Ribs to SCOTUS Justice

    The Supreme Court said Friday that 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is one of the four women to be confirmed in the Justice role, is back home after being released from hospital. Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says she is "doing well" and working from home.

    She had earlier been admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington for a check-up and treatment after fracturing three ribs in a fall in her office at the court.

    Charmed star Alyssa Milano took to Twitter following the news, with her reaction to Ginsburg’s health issues literally weirding out the social network community.

    One user instantly jeered at “a healthy, functioning democracy right here,” whereas another poked fun at Milano sincerely believing “a rib transplant is a good solution”:

    A timeshare husband was most vigorously chewed over by the Twitterati, with one quipping that in the event of the justice indeed accepting her offer, Alyssa “won’t need her husband on any day of the week.” He further brought up an issue regarding brains, however, noting that there won’t be many eager to borrow hers.

    One noted along the same lines that Ginsberg would hardly be interested in Milano’s husband, since her late spouse, also a famed lawyer, was “a genius.”

    Also, loads of hilarious gif-images poured into the comment section:

    Crazy ideas, meanwhile, appeared contagious, with some apparently picking up the baton from Milano:

    Days earlier, Milano prompted loads of mockery on social networks after quite bizarrely claiming that Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s electoral defeat in Texas might be “okay” as it “now” obviously paves the way to his presidency in 2020. Many laughed her comments off, with one even suggesting that her endorsement is in actual fact nothing more than “a kiss of death.”

