Disney Announces Star Wars Prequel Series For Its Upcoming Streaming Service

Yes, Disney is about to make some new Star Wars content again. This time, it will be a prequel to “Rogue One.”

Disney has announced it is working on a new Star Wars franchise installment: a TV series that will become a prequel to "Rogue One" — itself a prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy, taking place many years after the end of the "Revenge of the Sith."

The new series will focus on the adventures of Cassian Andor, a protagonist of "Rogue One," once again portrayed by Diego Luna, who played Cassian in the movie, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said Thursday. It is unclear whether other actors from "Rogue One" will return to play their corresponding characters.

The company described the upcoming show as "tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire," according to Reuters.

In his own statement, Luna said that a TV series format would allow him to "explore this character more deeply."

Disney also disclosed the company is developing a new series based on Marvel villain Loki, whose portrayal by Tom Hiddleston arguably made him one of the all-time fan-favourite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. It is unknown whether Hiddleston will return to portray the character once again.

Both series will be released on Disney's upcoming proprietary streaming service, which is expected to be launched on 2019. The company said it will pull its first-run movies from Netflix to put them on its service.

Star Wars is one of Hollywood's most iconic and profitable franchises. Since its purchase and takeover over the franchise, Disney has released two main installment movies, "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi." Both films earned more than $1 billion at the box office, despite widespread criticism from the fans of the earlier movies. Disney has also released two more movies based on characters developed by George Lucas — "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Released in 2016, "Rogue One," which focuses heavily on the original trilogy's visual style and technologies and includes one of the most fan-loved scenes in the entire franchise, also succeeded in hitting the $1 billion box office threshold.