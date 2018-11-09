Register
04:32 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Darth Vader

    Disney Announces Star Wars Prequel Series For Its Upcoming Streaming Service

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Yes, Disney is about to make some new Star Wars content again. This time, it will be a prequel to “Rogue One.”

    Disney has announced it is working on a new Star Wars franchise installment: a TV series that will become a prequel to "Rogue One" — itself a prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy, taking place many years after the end of the "Revenge of the Sith."

    An attendee dressed as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars poses at New York Comic Con at the Javits Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in New York
    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes
    Luke, I Am Your Daughter! Netizens Discover Star Wars Hero's Soviet Look-Alike
    The new series will focus on the adventures of Cassian Andor, a protagonist of "Rogue One," once again portrayed by Diego Luna, who played Cassian in the movie, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said Thursday. It is unclear whether other actors from "Rogue One" will return to play their corresponding characters.

    The company described the upcoming show as "tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire," according to Reuters.

    In his own statement, Luna said that a TV series format would allow him to "explore this character more deeply."

    Disney also disclosed the company is developing a new series based on Marvel villain Loki, whose portrayal by Tom Hiddleston arguably made him one of the all-time fan-favourite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. It is unknown whether Hiddleston will return to portray the character once again.

    Both series will be released on Disney's upcoming proprietary streaming service, which is expected to be launched on 2019. The company said it will pull its first-run movies from Netflix to put them on its service.

    Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London.
    © AP Photo / Joel Ryan
    Greedo Bid First: Han Solo’s Star Wars Blaster Nets $550,000 at Vegas Auction
    Star Wars is one of Hollywood's most iconic and profitable franchises. Since its purchase and takeover over the franchise, Disney has released two main installment movies, "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi." Both films earned more than $1 billion at the box office, despite widespread criticism from the fans of the earlier movies. Disney has also released two more movies based on characters developed by George Lucas — "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

    Released in 2016, "Rogue One," which focuses heavily on the original trilogy's visual style and technologies and includes one of the most fan-loved scenes in the entire franchise, also succeeded in hitting the $1 billion box office threshold.

    Related:

    Business as Usual at Underground Star Wars Village in Tunisia (PHOTOS)
    New 'Star Wars' Program? SpaceX Open to Deploying Orbital Weapons for US
    Star Wars is Back? US Mulls Missile Defense Interceptors in Space
    Luke, I Am Your Daughter! Netizens Discover Star Wars Hero's Soviet Look-Alike
    Greedo Bid First: Han Solo’s Star Wars Blaster Nets $550,000 at Vegas Auction
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Politics & Dogs by Star Wars: #MayThe4thBeWithYou Day Dawns Upon the Galaxy
    'Star Wars Architect' Reveals Means to Destroy Russia's New Superweapons
    How USSR Rose Victorious in Reagan's Star Wars Race
    Tags:
    video streaming service, TV series, Star Wars, Disney, Bob Iger, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse