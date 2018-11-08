Don’t Spit, Nitwit! Trouble for Those Public Spitting in India (VIDEO)

You have to wipe up your own mess if you are caught spitting on the streets of Pune city in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

To put a check on the habit of some Indians who deface public property by spitting out the remains of chewing Ghutka (tobacco-laced mouth freshener), the Pune municipal authority has introduced a unique punishment for those who refuse to break their bad habit.

READ MORE: Indians Caught Defecating in Open Garlanded, Fed With Sweets!

A viral video shows officials demanding people caught spitting on the streets and public places such as parks, walls government offices, stairs, etc. to clean up their mess with their own hands.

"Every day a team of 41 officials will inspect streets of Pune and discuss the sanitation issues with them. If we want to develop a culture of cleanliness then wholehearted support of citizens is required, " Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner of Pune told Indian Today.

READ MORE: #DontLetHerGo: India Seeks Goddess' Help to Promote Good Hygiene Practices

Pune residents are praising the novel initiative.

I appreciate @PuneCityPolice for taking this step in cleaning our city and people's mind, thank you.

#onduty https://t.co/6Cb45pDiAY — Nishant Dalvi (@DalviNishant) November 6, 2018

I am proud of @PuneCityPolice: People spitting gutkha on streets fined, made to clean their muck https://t.co/k5kMiMJZ6v — Ekta Bhatt (@Ekta_Barmeda) November 6, 2018

Please make this a law everywhere — "Pune Municipal’s New Drive: If Caught Spitting, You Have To Clean The Spit & Pay Fine". https://t.co/mxMiIEutg4 #Pune — nitesh narayan lal (@niteshnarayan) November 6, 2018

The Clean India Mission launched by Prime Minister Modi on 2 October 2014 mandates all local agencies to carry out outreach programs and monitor the cleanliness habits of citizens.