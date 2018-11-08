Register
01:19 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul

    ‘Say What Now?’ Twitter Bemused by Ex-Envoy McFaul’s ‘Victory Over Putin’ Tweet

    © RIA Novosti . Grigory Sissoev
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The former ambassador, banned from entry to his country of service, switched to Russian to celebrate the Democratic takeover of the House, implying it was a great victory over Vladimir Putin.

    While some may view the Democrats' takeover of the US House of Representatives as a win over Republicans generally or US President Donald Trump personally, former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul seemed to see it as related to his biggest fixation: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Apparently, the former ambassador was so overwhelmed with emotion that he even began tweeting in Russian.

    "Victory! Regards to VVP," he wrote after the midterms, referring to the Russian president by his initials, a form commonly used by Russian opposition groups.

    ​Another post, responding to MSNBC Director Jesse Rodriguez's prediction of the Democrats' imminent takeover over of the House, simply said "Yes!" in Russian.

    U.S. President Donald Trump points to a questioner while taking questions during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    2018 US Midterms: Why Trump Says They Were a 'Tremendous Success'
    An ambassador to Moscow during former US President Barack Obama's administration, McFaul is persona non-grata in Russia, having been issued an entry ban. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, McFaul "purposefully spoiled international relations" between Russia and the US. However, McFaul managed to capitalize on what would have been a disastrous failure for any other diplomat by writing a book in which he tells his own version of how he "ended up Putin's personal foe."

    Given his personal history, it's little wonder that McFaul had his five minutes of fame after the election of Trump in 2016, when talk about alleged Russian meddling in the election was at its peak. However, during the midterm campaign in 2018, the Russian issue was for most part nonexistent — arguably, a signal of Democrats' realization that US citizens had grown tired of hearing the same talk over and over again with no real evidence. But some people, like the former ambassador, apparently, just don't know when to stop.

    Therefore, it was little surprise that English-speaking Twitter users took the diplomat's tweets with an almost palpable frustration.

    "Already drunk?" one commenter asked. "Say what now?" responded another.

    ​Others, however, came up with their own conspiracy theories, claiming that the omnipresent Putin actually intended for the Congress to end up split, as it would create even more chaos and division within the US.

    "Divided house (country) is VVP goal. He has won," another comment read.

    Related:

    McFaul Slams Trump's Lack of Russia-Bashing, Demands 'Preemptive Sanctions'
    Turning Over Ex-US Envoy McFaul to Russia 'Beyond Belief' - Senator
    Ex-US Envoy McFaul Surprised US 'Kremlin Report' Took Much Time to Be Made
    Ex-US Envoy McFaul Asks Russia's Antonov for Help Getting Off Sanctions List
    RT’s Unlikely Admirer: Furious Russia Critic Ambassador McFaul
    Trump Still Trying to 'Figure Out Russia Policy' – Ex-Envoy to Russia McFaul
    US Former Ambassador to Russia McFaul Meets With Obama
    Former US Ambassador McFaul Praises Putin’s Decision Not to Expel US Diplomats
    Tags:
    conspiracy theory, tweet, 2018 midterm elections, Vladimir Putin, Michael McFaul, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse