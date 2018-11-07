'Me Voting in 2016 vs 2018' Meme Floods Social Media Amid US Midterms

Netizens have a unique ability to instantly react to anything newsworthy - and there has been no doubt that the pivotal US midterm elections would be par for the course. The Dems have won back control of the House of Representatives - a major triumph, compared with their 2016 expectations - but the Republicans have retained the Senate.

A new meme has flooded social media, showing a stark difference between voters in 2016 in 2018. The "me then vs me now" pics imply a dramatic shift from the youthful optimism of Democratic supporters ahead of the presidential election two years ago towards their hopelessness — and sometimes warlike determination.

Online users have delivered scores of Game of Thrones references in the first place.

Me before the 2016 election vs me before the 2018 election pic.twitter.com/rG8BOHv1Rt — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) 5 ноября 2018 г.

Then come animal pics — and the time to show your inner wolf.

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) 5 ноября 2018 г.

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018. I love cats:) pic.twitter.com/uMNRDEBZbt — so called meg 🦉🦚🦜 (@sakai_meg) 5 ноября 2018 г.

Some voters' mindsets have not changed over these two years, apparently.

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/UggR5B0heV — Maya (@mayaminocha13) 6 ноября 2018 г.

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/GRyYHEIcFj — moonmoon sicardi (@arabellesicardi) 5 ноября 2018 г.

Movie and TV-series characters help netizens communicate their anxiety, in a way.

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sAI7foXM1V — Brian Scully is VOTING ON 11/6 (@brianscully) 5 ноября 2018 г.

Me voting in 2016. Me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/xBltsiXV2p — Pulin Modi (@IAmTomorrow) 6 ноября 2018 г.

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me if we don't vote in 2018 #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/HY4WJOuzrP — Whitney Friedlander (@loislane79) 5 ноября 2018 г.

Does a half-failed attempt to restore a Blue majority in Congress have something to do with a failed restoration of a Jesus fresco? We honestly have no clue.

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/dp4qXcO8Hd — Megan Amram (@meganamram) 5 ноября 2018 г.

In the days leading up to the election, many American celebrities were calling on the voters to go out and put their ballot in the ballot box. Dwayne Johnson might have also contributed to the increased turnout with his Photoshop skills.