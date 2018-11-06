WATCH Unidentified Object Spotted in Nebraska Sky Amid Storm

YouTube commenters were left puzzled by this development, wondering whether the flying object was a bona fide UFO or merely a jet aircraft flying at low altitude.

An enigmatic low-flying object was caught on video during a thunderstorm in Nebraska on Sunday.

A video, uploaded on YouTube channel MrMBB333 on November 4, shows a dark shape emerging from the clouds and streaking across the gloomy sky.

While the footage went on to accrue over 30,000 views, other YouTube users went on to speculate about the nature of this mysterious object, with theories ranging from a UFO or something that “ripped through the fabric of space and time” to “a jet or military plane soaring through the sky at low altitude.”