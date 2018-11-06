Register
11:58 GMT +306 November 2018
    Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, watches the men's Big Air snowboard competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018

    Female White House Staffers Take Stage at Election Rally, Twitter Abuzz

    As the Midterm elections campaign entered the home stretch, the US President had some women’s voices from the White House administration heard. Donald Trump invited Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and his daughter, White House advisor Ivanka Trump, take the mic at rallies.

    The US President invited Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take the podium during a rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The president introduced them as “very shy” women, saying that the crowd had “never heard of them.”

    Sarah Sanders acted surprised at first. She began with an apology, saying that she and Conway might be speechless, as they are not used to friendly crowds in the course of their work.

    ​After the introduction, she got straight to business, endorsing Donald Trump.

    “The greatest job that I’ll ever have, the greatest title I’ll ever have, is that of a mom. That’s why I work for this President, because I care about my kids’ future and I care about the future of this country… I want somebody that I know will protect their future, protect this country, and make sure they have the best America possible,” she said.

    The rally crowd met her confession with cheering. Many praised the press secretary on social media as well, telling her to stay strong.

    ​However, not all netizens were friendly and compassionate towards Sanders; some said she deserved the tense treatment she received during her press briefings.

    ​Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump, the commander-in-chief's daughter, also got her time to shine at a Make America Great Again rally in Cleveland, Ohio. In her speech, she gave credit to the incumbent US President, her father, for giving everybody a voice and improving the US economy.

    “This president, my father, promised that he would fight to give you all a voice. He promised that he would fight for the forgotten men and women of America … and he is fighting hard. I see it every single day, and the fight is paying off,” she concluded.

    Despite meeting with applauses in Ohio, her endorsement wasn’t well-received online.

    ​Some pointed out that campaigning is forbidden for Administration employees, claiming neither Ivanka Trump nor Sarah Sanders was allowed to speak during these rallies.

