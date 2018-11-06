Register
04:12 GMT +306 November 2018
    Screaming man interrupts Catholic TV network’s live mass

    Man Rushes Altar, Screams Profanities During TV Network’s Live Mass (VIDEO)

    Viral
    A screaming man interrupted the live, televised mass on EWTN (Eternal World Television Network) Global Catholic Network on Sunday morning. The mass was being broadcast from EWTN’s studios in Irondale, Alabama.

    The man, whose identity was not revealed, can be heard yelling "This is it!" and "No more," followed by unintelligible profanities as a priest lifts his chalice during the Sunday mass at 7 a.m. The man's head can be seen approaching the altar as the priest stops the service and stares ahead. The service continues after a short pause.

    ​According to EWTN Chairman Michael P. Warsaw, security personnel swiftly removed the man from the network's property, and he was detained by Irondale police. The man was also issued a warning for trespassing by local police, according to a Sunday news release by EWTN. No one was injured during the incident.

    "We ask that our EWTN family keep this individual in their prayers," Warsaw in a November 4 statement.

    EWTN is an American basic cable television network which features Catholic-themed programming. It was founded in 1981 by Mother Angelica, an American Catholic nun with the order of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, and is watched by more than 275 million households in more than 145 countries and territories.
    EWTN did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

