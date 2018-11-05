Register
21:41 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Elisa Isoardi

    Bombshell Announces Break-Up With Italian Minister Salvini on Instagram (PHOTO)

    © Photo : Instagram/elisaisoardi
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 07

    A snap uploaded by Matteo Salvini’s now former partner sports a topless minister affectionately nuzzling her neck, while Elisa makes herself snug in a fluffy hotel robe.

    Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s girlfriend, former model and current TV presenter Elisa Isoardi, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she was breaking up with him.

    She marked the end of their three-year relationship by posting a savory picture showing the couple enjoying happier times, with her donning a fluffy white gown with her naked knee showing in the background, and a half-naked Matteo apparently kissing her on the neck. The caption sounds a bit high-flown, with Elisa borrowing some line from an Italian contemporary poet, but the message couldn’t be clearer:

    “It’s not what we have given each other that I will miss but what we still had to give each other,” Ms. Isoardi wrote, citing a contemporary Italian poet. “With immense respect for the true love that there was, thank you Matteo.”

    Many of Elisa’s fellow citizens took the move as crass and way too blatant, in light of the high-profile role Salvini takes in the country.

    “Salvini is a minister. You could have avoided posting the photograph,” a woman commented on Instagram, her stance being echoed in other comments, including on Twitter.

    “Does it seem normal to you that this person publishes a selfie to announce on social media the end of her relationship with a government minister? Our institutions have lost everything – values, principles and now dignity,” one woman tweeted.

    Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini gestures during a news conference with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte after to approve a new decree of the measures on immigration and security at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, September 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi
    'Arrivederci, Merkel': Salvini Talks Bavaria Elections, European Politics

    “Elisa, haven’t you been taught any discretion? Where will we end up then?” another Italian commenter chimed in.

    Some demonstrated a more belligerent approach, vocally expressing their outrage at the handling of the news:

    “Who are you to publish a photo with a minister? You left him after successfully becoming a cooking show host. Without him, you would be selling cheese, and thanks to Matteo you are where you now,” another quipped.

    The news arrived as Salvini hit the road to Ghana to negotiate migration and how to prevent West Africans from trying to cross into Europe through Libya.

    Since coming to power in June as a leading member of the populist coalition, Mr. Salvini has been on a roll with his attacks on multiculturalism and illegal migration, on migrant rescue boats in the Mediterranean and the right-wing, highly patriotic “Italians First” slogan.  He has essentially managed to double national support for his party, the anti-immigration League, from 17% to 34%.

    Related:

    Salvini Says Italy's Deficit Will Grow in 2019, Even If Budget Rejected by EU
    'Arrivederci, Merkel': Salvini Talks Bavaria Elections, European Politics
    Rome Not to Accept French Apology for Dumping Migrants in Italy - Salvini
    Firecracker Thrown at Lega Branch in Italian Town Before Salvini's Visit
    Tags:
    bombshell, relationship, love, right-wing, Instagram, Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse