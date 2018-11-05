Twitterstorm as Spice Girls, Minus Victoria, Announce Fresh UK Tour

Some fans refused to attend the newly announced Spice Girls tour if Victoria Beckham, akak Posh Spice, wasn't part of it.

Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (née Halliwell) will commence a six-date UK tour on 1 June 2019 at Manchester Etihad stadium. However, the fifth founding member of the band, Victoria Beckham will not be joining the tour.

Reactions to the announcement of a new tour by the all-girl pop band that gained its fame in the 1990s poured in on social media.

"I'm not going to the Spice Girls tour if Victoria isn't doing it" pic.twitter.com/tXS6q7ghLn — joel (@joelhuds) November 4, 2018​

Four Spice Girls members posted a video promo on their Twitter accounts on Monday, showing the women talking about the UK tour.

The promise to get their life spiced up excited hundreds of fans, who wrote messages of support for the band.

Me and my pals right now!! Setting those alarms for Saturday ready to get those tickets!!! pic.twitter.com/LT3HpAiFSw — Michelle B (@RoxyVixen88) November 5, 2018​

See you there then!! pic.twitter.com/XnLqAGf65C — Robert Oxley (@RobOxley73) November 5, 2018​

Carol pls control yourself — Spudgun21 (@JackSpe25) November 5, 2018​

And by UK…this also means Canada right?!?? pic.twitter.com/gyU0YRA8YU — Adam Taylor (@adamtaylorradio) November 5, 2018​

The new tour won't be the first time for the band to perform with a reduced membership. Gerri Horner quit the Spice Girls 1998 prior to the group's first North American tour, which the four women completed without her.