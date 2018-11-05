'Looks Like Leo Sayer': Fans Ridicule Statue of Egyptian Striker Mohamed Salah

The tribute to Egypt’s greatest footballer has not received the reception its sculptor was expecting, with football fanatics mocking the effigy on social media.

A statue of Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has been unveiled in the resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, depicting him in his well-known celebratory pose.

However, the sculpture has been mocked for its poor resemblance of Mo Salah, with fans suggesting it looks more like 1970s singer-songwriter Leo Sayer or even American actor Jonah Hill.

The statue reminded netizens of Ronaldo’s infamous bust, which was also widely mocked.

Salah had an extraordinary debut season in the Premier League with Liverpool last year, scoring 32 goals and winning the prestigious England’s Player of the Year award.

Moreover, he played a key role in the club’s progress to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final but suffered a serious injury in the tournament’s decider against Real Madrid.

The injury also limited his playing time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, ultimately resulting in Egypt getting knocked out in the group stage.

Salah has bagged five goals and three assists in England’s top flight so far this season, putting him tenth in the league’s top scorer standings.