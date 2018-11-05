Register
07:40 GMT +305 November 2018
    File Photo of Air Force One

    WATCH: Trump Arrives at MAGA Rally, Uses Air Force One as Campaign Prop

    © AP Photo / Bob Leverone
    US President Donald Trump arrived at a Pensacola, Florida, airport alongside a US presidential Air Force One aircraft, and was greeted by flag-waving red-capped supporters.

    Trump has been using Air Force One as a prop for his ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies as a raw illustration of power and strength, in the final runup to Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Washington Post reported.

    “We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender. And we will always fight on to victory — always because we are America and our hearts bleed red, white and blue,” Trump told the cheering Florida crowd, after walking out of his plane directly onto a platform constructed on the runway.

    The United States Air Force One presidential aircraft can be a different aircraft depending on need. For long trips, a Boeing 747 jumbo jet is used, however, for smaller airport runways the Air Force uses a Boeing 757.

    The crowd at the rally were reported to have wept with joy at the sight of their leader.

    When Air Force One landed in Montana, “I had a tear in my eye,” said Isabelle Wieseler, 20, cited by the Washington Post.

    Another Trump supporter, Jerrell Lynchard, 18, a college freshman at Pensacola State College, told the newspaper that Trump’s arrival was “one of those things you see in photos, but never think you’ll see in real life. I got goosebumps. It was that ‘there-it-is’ moment.”

    The current US president has used the executive aircraft as a staging element for many promotional events. Earlier this month Trump used the Marine One helicopter at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, waving to the crowd after stepping off the dramatically lit aircraft.

    The practice of Trump’s use of the presidential aircraft as a prop for his political rallies is not specifically outlawed under the Hatch Act, a law that makes it illegal for employees of the federal government to engage in political activity.

    Trump’s predecessors, US Presidents Barack Obama, and George W. Bush, used Air Force One at rallies. Bush also used Marine One, arriving in the presidential helicopter to a sports stadium during his 2004 reelection campaign.

    A president of the United States is required to use Air Force One for all their travel, including vacations, for national security and the onboard communications networks connected to the Pentagon.

