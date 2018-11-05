‘Typical Conor’: McGregor Says Ready to ‘Fight Whoever’ to Get Back to Khabib

Nearly month ago Conor McGregor lost in a fight to reclaim the UFC lightweight title to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight turned out to be scandalous not only by the MMA standards, but also for the whole martial arts community.

Dana White, UFC president, in his interview to Express, said that he had a conversation with the Irishman following recent scandalous events and confirmed that Conor is still keen on having a rematch with Russian sportsman after suffering a fourth-round submission loss: "Conor and I talked for an hour last week."

"And typical Conor.'I would love an immediate rematch, I want to fight him again…'"

White also quoted McGregor that he will "fight whoever I got to fight to get back to him if that's not the case.'"

Only after learning the outcome of Khabib and Conor's disciplinary hearing with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, UFC will be able to make a decision on the next fights for the lightweight division. At the moment, the next perceived rival of Habib is likely to be Tony Ferguson.

READ MORE: 'Where Are You?' Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Floyd Mayweather With VIDEO

Dana White added: "We're on the Nevada State Athletic Commission's time now. We're waiting until November or December. Whenever that thing is.

"And when that thing plays out, then we'll know where we sit and then we'll know what's next," White said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, punches Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. © AP Photo / John Locher

Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Oct. 6, 2018 © REUTERS / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov, top, applies a rear naked choke hold to Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 © AP Photo / John Locher

Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena © REUTERS / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports 1 / 4 © AP Photo / John Locher Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, punches Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title against Conor McGregor on October 6 in Las Vegas. After trouncing his opponent in the fourth round, all hell broke loose at the Vegas arena hosting the bout. Both fighters and their teams were facing possible fines and further suspensions. Nurmagomedov himself was suspended after jumping out of the octagon and attacking McGregor's coach Dillon Danis, whom he accused of insulting him, his family, religion and country throughout the match.

This is not the first time McGregor expressed his willingness to fight Nurmagomedov. After their fight, he said that he was looking forward to the rematch.