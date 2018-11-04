SNL Comedian Knocked for 'Sick' Mockery of GOP Vet Who Lost Eye in Afghanistan

Likening an honored Navy SEAL veteran to a porno movie character appeared to be well over the top, with Twitter and YouTube users either lambasting US comedian Pete Davidson for his blatant inconsideration towards the former officer’s achievements, or shaming him for drug abuse.

During a recent airing of “Saturday Night Live,” comedian and host Pete Davidson mocked Texas Republican candidate Dan Crenshaw for wearing a patch covering an eye he lost while fighting in Afghanistan.

"This guy is kind of cool, Dan Crenshaw," Davidson said, while showing a photo of Crenshaw wearing an eye patch, proceeding amid multiple fits of laughter from the live studio audience.

"You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hit-man in a porno movie," Davidson added.

He thought for a second whether the comparison sounded all right and nonchalantly uttered an apology:

"I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war — or whatever," he added.

Nevertheless, the apology, made in passing, wasn’t taken seriously by the majority of social network users, with many expressing their “sickness” at hearing the monologue and praising the GOP candidate for the bravery and patriotism he demonstrated when standing on guard of his country’s interests.

“I liked to see how long DAVIDSON would last in a fire fight serving his country. Odds are DAVIDSON would run crying like a little bitch!!!!!” one user wrote, letting his imagination run free.

There is nothing FUNNY about losing an eye!!!! This man SERVED HIS COUNTRY. Davidson is nothing more than a piece of shit. I liked to see how long DAVIDSON would last in a fire fight serving his country. Odds are DAVIDSON would run crying like a little bitch.!!!!! https://t.co/pNhHUNZ4yB — John Lundell (@dtpd6751) 4 ноября 2018 г.

It makes me feel sick to my stomach that an AMERICAN would mock someone for being willing to put their own life on the line for his country! Will Pete Davidson be held accountable for that?! — Dorrie — Conservative NATIONALIST (@Yehudi3) 4 ноября 2018 г.

“Making fun of a war veteran who lost his eye ‘in war or whatever’? what a douche,” another similarly claimed.

One even voiced doubts if the comedian could press on with such “complex” rhetoric:

I don't think Davidson is capable of coming up with something that complex. It would require to much thought. — Paul (@Old_Nerd_Dude) 4 ноября 2018 г.

The idea of Pete Davidson being unable to summon his brain cells seems recurrent on Twitter, with users suggesting some most creative stories on the subject:

His hair is blue from a lack of oxygen to that pin-point in his skull that serves as his brain. What a useless human being this Pete Davidson. — Alan Thorspear (@fullmetaljerk) 4 ноября 2018 г.

Most are so self-centered if hasn’t happened to them, it’s okay to degrade and belittle the action and/or the person. Davidson is an example of someone who grew older, but did not grow up. — Evelyn (@starrbasket) 4 ноября 2018 г.

There were those who blamed everything on Davidson supposedly abusing “heroin”:

Someone should tell Pete Davidson to lay off the heroin. — TProst (@tomrprost) 4 ноября 2018 г.

There were, however, those who stood up in Davidson’s defense, stressing that he is merely a comedian, whose job is to entertain the public irrespective of the political camps they belong to or the people that they poke fun at belong to.

I want to clarify, I don’t care what Pete Davidson said. He’s a comedian; he’s trying to be funny. I think the way the media covers stories like these often depends on political affiliation though. — Kenny Hansen (@Ken_Sen) 4 ноября 2018 г.

The president mocked a POW and also mocked a disabled reporter. Why is Pete Davidson held to higher standard then the president? — Matt (@MSpaunhorst) 4 ноября 2018 г.

“Unpopular opinion: I love it when Pete breaks. It shows how much fun he’s having.” one of Davidson’s fans wrote in comments on YouTube.

“Damn, if Pete talked much longer about Ariana he would have cried. Love the guy, great bit,” another chimed in.

However, the political affiliation issue has also been broadly chewed over, with Democrats taking a dig at the right-wingers’ presumed ignorance of political correctness, as they put it:

I thought right-wingers were against political correctness? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xg2s5rnppp — Ruby (@Humanistic_One) 4 ноября 2018 г.

Congratulations @nbcsnl & Pete Davidson, you did more to help get this guy elected than any advertising ever could. — jake cathers (@dadstories) 4 ноября 2018 г.



