Register
20:14 GMT +304 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Security officials march in formation as they leave after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Saturday, March 3, 2018.

    Australian Host Fired For Calling Chinese 'Yellow-Skinned, Slanty-Eyed' (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Viral
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The episode of the show containing the controversial statement, which the CEO of Sky News called "totally unacceptable," was swiftly deleted from all of the channel's platforms.

    The anchor for Sky News Australia's program "Outsiders," Ross Cameron, was fired by the channel's chief executive soon after he called Chinese people "slanty-eyed, yellow-skinned" live on air.

    "If you go to the Disneyland in Shanghai, on any typical morning of the week, you'll see 20,000 black-haired, slanty-eyed, yellow-skinned Chinese desperate to get into Disneyland," he said.

    The show's host used the phrase to prove that Chinese were also interested in Western culture, but the channel's management was dissatisfied with his approach. In an official statement, Sky News' chief executive called Cameron's language "totally unacceptable in modern Australian society" and said that all recordings of the show had been removed from the channel's platforms.

    READ MORE: NBC Was ‘Too Harsh' in Firing Megyn Kelly Over Blackface Flap — Poll

    Social media users were divided in their attitude towards Cameron's resignation. Many netizens described the decision as part of an ongoing trend of limiting freedom of speech.

    Many twitterians slammed Sky News for sacking their favorite TV host over a phrase that they considered to be harmless and not racist.

    Some even suggested cancelling their subscriptions to the channel.

    Others blasted Sky News for listening to "trolls" who have advocated for firing several of the channel's hosts.

    However, several twitterians, with former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd among them, supported the channel's decision.

    Related:

    NBC Was ‘Too Harsh’ in Firing Megyn Kelly Over Blackface Flap - Poll
    Catholic League Head: NBC Used 'Blackface' as Pretext to Get Rid of Megyn Kelly
    NBC Excludes Megyn Kelly Show From Airwaves After Blackface Comments
    Megyn Kelly Reportedly Seeking $50 Million Buyout From NBC Amid Blackface Row
    Megyn Kelly's Show to Reportedly End After Backlash Over Blackface Remark
    NBC’s Megyn Kelly Apologizes for Defending Blackface, Still Flayed by Twitter
    Tags:
    freedom of speech, twitter reactions, resignation, racial stereotypes, Sky News, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse