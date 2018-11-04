'Halloween is Over': Kim Kardashian's 'Terrifying' Pic Draws Alien Comparisons

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is no stranger to being in the spotlight and having her photographs zoomed in on to search for any flaws – this time is no exception.

Reality TV show star Kim Kardashian has shared a picture with her sister Kourtney posing in black dresses up against a wall – both on Instagram stories and Twitter.

And while she may have intended to impress her fans with her outfit, the photo has had the opposite effect, having drawn much ridicule on social media.

Many tweeted that while Kourtney was stunning, Kim looked terrifying and resembled an alien…

Looking like the alien emoji 👽 pic.twitter.com/36hy1lQUX3 — Dylan (@SnellsonMandela) 4 ноября 2018 г.

Is it just me or is kim looking more and more like a blow up alien toy you win at mardi gras 😂😂😂👽👾 — Stephs#1 (@mulishakiwis) 4 ноября 2018 г.

…other users wrote that Halloween was over…

I thought Halloween was over Kim — Eldana H/Giorgis (@elddy181) 4 ноября 2018 г.

…a fellow Twitterian suggested that she looked like a poorly done wax figure:

You look like a badly done Madame Tussauds’ wax figure — Sara Moh (@SaraM5115) 4 ноября 2018 г.

…some noticed that she had digitally altered the image to make herself look taller:

Ummmm,,, did you make yourself look taller pic.twitter.com/WL0C6zS6Hg — Carol Pike Coxon (@carolpike22) 4 ноября 2018 г.

Bruh…. you made yourself look taller? Should have just deleted the first one lol. 😂 pic.twitter.com/30B9BSHbSs — Angel Johnny (@soniatoussauds) 4 ноября 2018 г.

