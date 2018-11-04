Register
    UFC Fighter Conor McGregor

    Conor McGregor Says Mike Tyson's Marijuana is 'Really Nice'

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Mike Tyson has been associated with many things: from boxing and acting to ear biting and petting tigers, but after California legalized weed, he’s been proclaimed as an aspiring heavyweight in the state’s burgeoning marijuana industry.

    Boxing legend Mike Tyson has seemingly found a new enthusiast for his “cannabis resort” in California, and it’s none other than Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

    READ MORE: 'Notorious' Head of State? Irish Voter Picks McGregor for 'Real President'

    McGregor, who recently launched his own whiskey,  Proper No. Twelve, posted a photo of Tyson, whom he met at the Helix in Dublin, to his Instagram with a lengthy caption, and heaped praise on the boxer’s new business.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I went to see Mike Tyson last night in the Helix, Dublin, Ireland. I love and respect Mike Tyson. And I love the Helix. I won my first World Title here, and also my second. It was good to meet you Mike. You spoke some things about me in the past which I did not like and I was happy to speak to you face to face, put it to bed and have some fun. You are in good spirits and I was happy to see this! I will always have the height of respect for you! Some decisions you have made around your finances I do not agree with. As a fighter you must fight here. The most. And this is a fight that never ends. It is even a fight that we pass on to our next in line. Our blood line. Make sure you stay switched on with those around you at all times. You have good people around you now, I can tell. But stay switched on. Your Marijuana strain that you grow on your own ranch “KO Kush” is really nice. It was an honour to taste it and I wish you and your team all the best with this endeavor. Just remember, if someone tries to rip you. Rip their nose off their face. You are a fighting icon and deserve endless love and respect! And from me, you will always have it! Don’t let anyone take anything from you. You owe nobody nothing. It is you who is owed. Always remember that. I love you Mike! Iron Mike Tyson! Here is an iconic photograph as a gift from me to you, from head photographer at @mcgregorproductions, @ginger_beard_photos

    Публикация от Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) 3 Ноя 2018 в 10:00 PDT

    “Your Marijuana strain that you grow on your own ranch ‘KO Kush’ is really nice.  It was an honor to taste it and I wish you and your team all the best with this endeavor,” McGregor wrote.

    Tyson’s response wasn’t long in coming – he also posted a photo of Conor, with the caption “Thanks for coming to the show. I’m glad you enjoyed my KO Kush”:

    McGregor, whose relationship with Mike had previously been tense, also wrote that after speaking face to face, they put their differences “to bed”:

    “You spoke some things about me in the past which I did not like and I was happy to speak to you face to face, put it to bed and have some fun. You are in good spirits and I was happy to see this!” the Notorious wrote.

    In his Instagram post, McGregor admitted that while he still didn’t agree with some financial decisions that Tyson had made in the past, he had the utmost respect for the champion.

    “You are a fighting icon and deserve endless love and respect! And from me, you will always have it! […]  I love you Mike! Iron Mike Tyson!” McGregor penned.

    The Irishman was reportedly  angry after Tyson dismissed his chances in his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather last year, saying “McGregor is going to get killed.” He also called Conor a “dumba**” to even consider the possibility of beating the boxer, who’s “been doing this all his life since he was a baby.”

    READ MORE: Users Wild as Conor McGregor Gifts Whiskey, World Series Tickets to Firefighters

    McGregor, in turn, took the spat to the virtual space, having replied to a tweet detailing Mike’s comments:

    The former boxer and his partners decided to buy a 40-acre ranch in California after the state legalized recreational marijuana on January 1, 2018. The ranch was reported to set aside 20 acres for the cultivation of cannabis by “master growers,” while the property was intended to feature facilities to help the growers.

