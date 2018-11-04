Conor McGregor Says Mike Tyson's Marijuana is 'Really Nice'

Mike Tyson has been associated with many things: from boxing and acting to ear biting and petting tigers, but after California legalized weed, he’s been proclaimed as an aspiring heavyweight in the state’s burgeoning marijuana industry.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has seemingly found a new enthusiast for his “cannabis resort” in California, and it’s none other than Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who recently launched his own whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, posted a photo of Tyson, whom he met at the Helix in Dublin, to his Instagram with a lengthy caption, and heaped praise on the boxer’s new business.

“Your Marijuana strain that you grow on your own ranch ‘KO Kush’ is really nice. It was an honor to taste it and I wish you and your team all the best with this endeavor,” McGregor wrote.

Tyson’s response wasn’t long in coming – he also posted a photo of Conor, with the caption “Thanks for coming to the show. I’m glad you enjoyed my KO Kush”:

McGregor, whose relationship with Mike had previously been tense, also wrote that after speaking face to face, they put their differences “to bed”:

“You spoke some things about me in the past which I did not like and I was happy to speak to you face to face, put it to bed and have some fun. You are in good spirits and I was happy to see this!” the Notorious wrote.

In his Instagram post, McGregor admitted that while he still didn’t agree with some financial decisions that Tyson had made in the past, he had the utmost respect for the champion.

“You are a fighting icon and deserve endless love and respect! And from me, you will always have it! […] I love you Mike! Iron Mike Tyson!” McGregor penned.

The Irishman was reportedly angry after Tyson dismissed his chances in his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather last year, saying “McGregor is going to get killed.” He also called Conor a “dumba**” to even consider the possibility of beating the boxer, who’s “been doing this all his life since he was a baby.”

McGregor, in turn, took the spat to the virtual space, having replied to a tweet detailing Mike’s comments:

That's nice Mike, but you're looking at the new Don King here, son.

Money is mine. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) 25 июля 2017 г.

The former boxer and his partners decided to buy a 40-acre ranch in California after the state legalized recreational marijuana on January 1, 2018. The ranch was reported to set aside 20 acres for the cultivation of cannabis by “master growers,” while the property was intended to feature facilities to help the growers.