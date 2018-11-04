Netizens Roast Kourtney Kardashian Over Her Messy Room on Sexy Selfie (PHOTOS)

Internet diva Kourtney Kardashian posted a hot mirror selfie in snow-white lingerie on her Instagram page. However, the attention of the fans was attracted not only by the figure of the diva, but also by her messy dressing room.

In her snap, Kourtney appeared in white underwear only, standing on high-heels and wearing famous Victoria Secret angels' wings.

When many of the fans were admired by Kourtney's gorgeous outfit, others criticized Instagram diva's room background with her scattered clothes.

One user picked on Kourtney for narcissism: "Apparently self grooming and room grooming are in 2 different categories!"

Another user noted: "That room is dirty as hell though!"

"Clean that damn room before taking pics WTF," wrote another one.

However, there were users who stood up for Courtney, despite the look of her room: "HOLY **** this girl is SEXY. who the HELL is looking at the room?…"

Earlier this week, the curvy squad of the famous reality TV clan appeared on Halloween, wearing almost nothing but feather wings and sexy lingerie.