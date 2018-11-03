'Attention Wh**ing': Twitter Finds Pro-Dem 'Grab Them By Ballot' Pics Repugnant

The campaign was meant to attract more voters to cast their ballots for Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, in an attempt to make marginalized communities heard. However, social networks found the images, most of them featuring a body-positive approach, totally abhorrent.

A number of women from the US northeastern state of Vermont have participated in the so-called “Grab Them by The Ballot” shoot, making a reference to President Trump’s nonchalant “grab them by the p----” comment, which made headlines during the 2016 presidential election.

The pictures sport the women, of a variety of sizes, figures, races and sexual orientations, posing naked and covering their private parts behind a paper ballot, apparently in honor of the #MeToo movement.

“With the #Metoo and #Wetoo movements and recent confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh there is much at stake in the upcoming elections,” said the pro-Democratic group in its mission statement, adding that the aforementioned events “have served to strengthen their resolve to bring about change.”

They said their performance was aimed at inviting more voters to polling stations to guarantee a bigger voter turnout in the midterms.

The women naturally took a swipe at the Republicans, zeroing in on the way they approach such left-leaning issues as transgender rights, women’s reproductive rights, etc.

READ MORE: Netizens Confront Kavanaugh Accusers as One Admits to Making Up Rape Story

Harvard Law-educated attorney Dawn Robertson, who organized the shoot, told The Sun: “What the Republicans are doing to transgender rights, the way they are attacking women's reproductive rights and the collective trauma means that women are really coming to the forefront now,” adding that she hoped the pictures would invite “women and marginalized communities to vote” Democratic, so that all voices would be heard.

The stance however didn’t strike a chord with most Twitter users, many of whom vocally expressed their “disturbance” over the issue:

It is rather disturbing. Grab them by the ballot! At a time when indigenous women are disappearing and being murdered daily, so much domestic violence going on and a campaign like this. I agree Lisa, disgusting. — Arlene Blanchard-Whi (@arlenebw) 2 ноября 2018 г.

One came up with several comments, detailing in depth what kind of women are featured in the snapshots, and stating that these are the ones who, conversely, enjoy little chance of “being heard.”

It is rather disturbing. Grab them by the ballot! At a time when indigenous women are disappearing and being murdered daily, so much domestic violence going on and a campaign like this. I agree Lisa, disgusting. — Arlene Blanchard-Whi (@arlenebw) 2 ноября 2018 г.

Grab Them By The Ballot — We Are Unhappy Women



They are highly manipulative, vicious, vindictive, spiteful, solipsistic and ego-driven. They are completely self-absorbed. They will do or say anything to achieve their desires. #grabthembytheballot #metoo #werisetogether pic.twitter.com/qF03GQxiyI — XiuXes (@XiuXes) 2 ноября 2018 г.

The user even accompanied the said picture with that of three ladies he determined to be "happy":

Grab Them By The Ballot — We Are Unhappy Women



They are highly manipulative, vicious, vindictive, spiteful, solipsistic and ego-driven. They are completely self-absorbed. They will do or say anything to achieve their desires. #grabthembytheballot #metoo #werisetogether pic.twitter.com/qF03GQxiyI — XiuXes (@XiuXes) 2 ноября 2018 г.