Register
22:20 GMT +303 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

    'Attention Wh**ing': Twitter Finds Pro-Dem 'Grab Them By Ballot' Pics Repugnant

    © AP Photo / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The campaign was meant to attract more voters to cast their ballots for Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, in an attempt to make marginalized communities heard. However, social networks found the images, most of them featuring a body-positive approach, totally abhorrent.

    A number of women from the US northeastern state of Vermont have participated in the so-called “Grab Them by The Ballot” shoot, making a reference to President Trump’s nonchalant “grab them by the p----” comment, which made headlines during the 2016 presidential election. 

    The pictures sport the women, of a variety of sizes, figures, races and sexual orientations, posing naked and covering their private parts behind a paper ballot, apparently in honor of the #MeToo movement.

    “With the #Metoo and #Wetoo movements and recent confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh there is much at stake in the upcoming elections,” said the pro-Democratic group in its mission statement, adding that the aforementioned events “have served to strengthen their resolve to bring about change.”

    They said their performance was aimed at inviting more voters to polling stations to guarantee a bigger voter turnout in the midterms.

    The women naturally took a swipe at the Republicans, zeroing in on the way they approach such left-leaning issues as transgender rights, women’s reproductive rights, etc.

    READ MORE: Netizens Confront Kavanaugh Accusers as One Admits to Making Up Rape Story

    Harvard Law-educated attorney Dawn Robertson, who organized the shoot, told The Sun: “What the Republicans are doing to transgender rights, the way they are attacking women's reproductive rights and the collective trauma means that women are really coming to the forefront now,” adding that she hoped the pictures would invite “women and marginalized communities to vote” Democratic, so that all voices would be heard.

    The stance however didn’t strike a chord with most Twitter users, many of whom vocally expressed their “disturbance” over the issue:

    One came up with several comments, detailing in depth what kind of women are featured in the snapshots, and stating that these are the ones who, conversely, enjoy little chance of “being heard.”

    The user even accompanied the said picture with that of three ladies he determined to be "happy":

    Many explicitly shared his point of view:

     


    Related:

    US Homeland Security Sees No Foreign Attacks on US Election Infrastructure
    GOP Candidate’s Facebook Account Disabled Days Before Election
    Armenian President Signs Decree to Dissolve Parl't, Hold Early Election
    New Election Map 'Energizes' PA Voters, Makes Races Competitive - Activist
    Tags:
    Senate vote, Democrats, campaign, protest, women, midterms, elections, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse