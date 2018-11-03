'No Queen of Jungle': Twitter Shames Bikini-Clad Kim Kardashian Riding Elephant

Although it has always been believed the reality show icon knows best what to wear for this or that occasion, her choice of outfit during an elephant ride, and especially the ride itself, prompted social networks to rave and storm.

The US reality star apparently didn’t think about a particular outfit for an elephant safari in Bali, and remained in perfectly usual holiday-inspired clothes, such as a bikini top and a matching nude sarong when riding the patient creature.

Images sport Kim’s kids, her son Saint and daughter North, standing nearby looking rather bored, while their aunts are there on hand to babysit. Kim, meanwhile, flaunted her best angles posing on the elephant, apparently for a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode – a fact which couldn’t escape the attention of animal rights’ groups and the Twitterati community. Animal protection NGO PETA immediately voiced its point of view:

“These horrific, ritualized training sessions often leave elephants severely injured and traumatized, and some do not survive. Riding elephants or visiting camps that force elephants to come into contact with humans directly supports these abuses,” Peta Deputy Director Rachel Mathews told The Daily Mail.

“Such a shame,” one Twitter user exclaimed, further going on to rebuke Kim for failing to set a good example.

“Kim Kardashian West is no queen of the jungle…” a user under a suggestive name, “Team Elephant,” wrote, with others echoing the same rhetoric:

Such ignorance and such a lack of care. Doesn’t she understand the cruelty inflicted on these poor elephants in order for her inane photo shoot. Pathetic:Kim Kardashian wears a bikini to ride an elephant https://t.co/ex6vje7Sb9 via @DailyMailCeleb — Peter Egan (@PeterEgan6) 3 ноября 2018 г.

One even called on Kim to publicly apologize for her “cruel” adventure, with another chiming in: “Educate yourself Kim!”