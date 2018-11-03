Register
19:20 GMT +303 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ghasem Soleimany, a major general in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps

    Top Iranian General Slams Trump With Own 'Game of Thrones' Meme

    © Photo: Instagram/Chafye_com
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US President Donald Trump posted a meme on Twitter on November 2 using an iconic phrase from the highly popular HBO TV series to announce upcoming sanctions against Iran. Tehran's response wasn't long in coming…

    Ghasem Soleimany, a major general in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, has published his own Game of Thrones-style response to an earlier tweet by Trump, where the US president wrote "sanctions are coming." In his post on Instagram, Soleimany is shown in front of a background typical of HBO's promotional posters for the popular TV show, with a caption reading "I will stand against you." The "poster" was made by another Instagram user with the handle Chafye_com.

    In the caption below the photo, Soleimany warned Trump against confrontation with Iran, noting that the latter is prepared for it.

    READ MORE: Game of Groans: Trump's Game of Thrones Meme Inspires Ridicule

    A day earlier, Trump posted a meme on his Twitter account with a caption stylized after the iconic phrase from the TV series Game of Thrones- "Sanctions are coming November 5." The use of the style of the series' promotional posters for a political message was not met warmly by its creators, HBO, which requested that the show not be used in politics.

    The emerging "meme war" caught social media users' attention. Many of them actually praised this development in the US-Iran confrontation.

    Some noted that a meme exchange is better than a missile exchange.

    Others started cracking jokes about the famous show getting another season, despite previous announcements that the eighth would be the last.

    Several Twitterians wrote that the recent events finally convinced them to watch the show.

    However, not everyone was happy political and military figures of the two states resorting to "meme wars," noting that real human lives are at stake.

    The exchange on social media between Tehran and Washington comes just days ahead of the US reintroduction of sanctions against Iran. On November 5, all sanctions against Iran's energy, banking, and shipping sectors of the economy, which were previously lifted under the JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal, will again take effect.

    Related:

    Iranian Foreign Minister Discusses New US Sanctions With EU Officials - Tehran
    US Has Failed to Reach its Goal of Dominating Iran - Supreme Leader Khamenei
    By Introducing Anti-Iran Sanctions US Deals Another Blow to NPT - Russian FM
    Iranian MP: US’ ‘Bullying Tactics’ Will Unite Iranians
    US Ready to Impose Sanctions Against SWIFT If It Neglects anti-Iran Sanctions
    Tags:
    meme war, meme, sanctions, Game of Thrones, Ghasem Soleimany, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse