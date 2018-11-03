Russian Skater’s Strip Dance Goes Viral, Launches Twitter Flashmob (VIDEO)

Figure skaters launched flashmob on Twitter under the hashtag #Tuktikchallenge after the performance of Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva at the Grand Prix stage in Canada. The idea is to undress during performing the cantilever figure skating element on ice.

The flashmob started with the video of US 2015 Junior national champion Amber Glenn, repeating Liza's performance. "Does this count as the #Tuktikchallenge?" she asked Tuktamysheva on Twitter. Liza, in her turn, supported the hashtag and retweeted the video, saying "Here we go! #Tuktikchallenge".

Jackie Wong, journalist, also wondered if he can take part in the challenge, despite his inability to do a cantilever.

I can’t do a cantilever and rip off my jacket but I can do an Ina Bauer and rip off my jacket. That doesn’t count as a #tuktikchallenge, does it @TuktikLiza?? — Jackie Wong (@rockerskating) November 2, 2018

Earlier, during the demonstration of her program, Tuktamysheva took the ice in the form of a stewardess, following the vibes of Britney Spears Toxic hit, and performed a strip dance, finishing the show only in bra and a tiny skirt.