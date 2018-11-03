Russian Skater’s Strip Dance Goes Viral, Launches Twitter Flashmob (VIDEO)

The flashmob started with the video of US 2015 Junior national champion Amber Glenn, repeating Liza's performance. "Does this count as the #Tuktikchallenge?" she asked Tuktamysheva on Twitter. Liza, in her turn, supported the hashtag and retweeted the video, saying "Here we go! #Tuktikchallenge".
Does this count as the #Tuktikchallenge? @TuktikLiza pic.twitter.com/6NP7FHdZXx— Amber Glenn (@AmberGlenn_) November 1, 2018
I’ve officially become @liza_tuktik I’ve got the cantilever with the jacket off and the triple axel! The world needs another Liza so you’re welcome! Please tag her in the comments so she sees this @liza_tuktik @liza_tuktik #elizavetatuktamysheva @liza_tuktik #elizagala @liza_tuktik #galaexhibition @liza_tuktik #SCI2018 @liza_tuktik #skatecanada @liza_tuktik #tripleaxel @liza_tuktik #empress @liza_tuktik #queen @liza_tuktik #Tuktikchallenge @liza_tuktik
Jackie Wong, journalist, also wondered if he can take part in the challenge, despite his inability to do a cantilever.
I can’t do a cantilever and rip off my jacket but I can do an Ina Bauer and rip off my jacket. That doesn’t count as a #tuktikchallenge, does it @TuktikLiza??— Jackie Wong (@rockerskating) November 2, 2018
Earlier, during the demonstration of her program, Tuktamysheva took the ice in the form of a stewardess, following the vibes of Britney Spears Toxic hit, and performed a strip dance, finishing the show only in bra and a tiny skirt.
Берем на борт! @TuktikLiza 👩✈️ pic.twitter.com/gTUVu1rCNt— ФК «Зенит»🌊 (@zenit_spb) 29 октября 2018 г.
