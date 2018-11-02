Police Raid Businessman's Home After Chicken Killing Clip Went Viral (VIDEO)

Police went to check Yang Jin-ho’s home and offices after independent news outlets published a video of him abusing employees and killing chickens with a crossbow on corporate outings.

Korean police investigators raided ten locations, including Yang's home in Pangyo, south of Seoul, to seize evidence backing up allegations that Yang knowingly let illegal videos, including pornography, be exchanged via his web storage services, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

"Through the raids, we're going to try to substantiate the allegations against Yang and look thoroughly into if he engaged in additional crimes," a police official said.

The footage became viral this week, published by Newstapa, a website run by the Korea Center for Investigative Journalism. One of the clips showed Yang, chairman of Korea Future Technology and de facto owner of the popular online file sharing systems Wedisk and Filenori, slapping an employee in front of his colleagues. The incident supposedly took place in April 2015; the employee was reportedly pretending to impersonate the entrepreneur in online chatrooms.

The worker – who now lives on a remote island in southern Korea – told Newstapa that he moved out of Seoul after the abuse, as he could not withstand the humiliation.

Another video shows Yang and his employees at a company retreat, shooting a live chicken with a crossbow and forcing other workers to do so and decapitate them with a small Japanese sword. The video was reportedly shot in 2016 on a Yang-owned farm.

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING SCENES

According to Korea JongAng Daily, Yang is currently under investigation for digital sex crimes. The police had already raided his home and offices earlier in September and a spokesman for the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said that investigators are looking into how profits earned by Wedisk and Filenorihave have enriched Yang.