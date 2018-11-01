Jennifer Lopez Stuns Public by Her Half-Naked Cover Shoot (PHOTO)

Jennifer Lopez appeared in InStyle’s December issue in Valentino Haute Couture looks. The look in the green dress, that covered only half of the singer's body, struck internet community.

Lopez is one of the influencers, who popularized the trend of curvy body type. However, the singer assures that body image isn't something she ever thought much about.

"I didn't realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it's good,'" J.Lo said.

This is not the first time the pop icon is posing for a camera in a provocative manner, and it is not surprising she can afford it. In her 49 years, Lopez looks just great. She says the key is her healthy lifestyle: diva tries to avoid caffeine and alcohol, and gets as much sleep as she can.