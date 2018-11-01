Sold Out: Russia’s ‘Aurus’ Luxury Cars All Bought Up Two Years in Advance

Aurus cars – designed as a part of the “Cortege” project for Russian President Vladimir Putin – are now all sold out for both 2019 and 2020.

Sollers production company, which owns Aurus brand, CEO and co-owner Vadim Shvetsov announced on Wednesday that the line for buying Aurus cars for the next two years is full, RIA News agency reported.

“I can proudly say that neither for 2019 nor for 2020 is it possible to buy an Aurus car, because we were re-signed two years in advance. This is a sign that the interest for the production of modern luxury cars in Russia is high,” Shvetsov said.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov earlier this year said that only 120 of the cars were planned to be produced in 2019, with half of them intended to be acquired by the Federal Security Service, which is tasked with guarding Putin. The rest of the cars were expected to be purchased by government officials or individuals.

Aurus cars were originally created as elite vehicles for heads of state as a part of the Cortege project to produce luxury cars for top officials. The line of cars includes a limousine, a sedan, and a minibus.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov (left) and Aurus CEO Hilgert Franz Gerhard at the presentation of the Aurus Senat car at the 2018 Moscow International Auto Show. © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Aurus CEO Hilgert Franz Gerhard at the 2018 Moscow International Automobile Salon. © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

A girl posing at the Aurus Senat car at the Moscow International Motor Show 2018.

The Cortege project’s results were first displayed during Putin’s inauguration on May 7. Earlier this month, Aurus cars were presented to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his official visit to the Russian Formula 1 Grand-Prix in Sochi. UAE also showed interest in buying Aurus cars.