18:09 GMT +331 October 2018
    First lady Melania Trump helps a student as she visits a language class at Chipala Primary School, in Lilongwe, Malawi, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour.

    Trump's Remark on Melania Seeing 'Tremendous Poverty' in Africa Puzzles Netizens

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Viral
    The first lady's first solo trip abroad was closely watched by online commentators earlier in October. She produced a number of social media storms with her outfits and statements. Donald Trump has accidentally made his wife an object of criticism on Twitter again, as he described her “eye-opening” experience in Africa.

    The US President spilled out several details about his wife’s trip to Africa, which she took earlier in the month, in his recent interview with Fox. When asked how Melania was doing, he revealed that she’s still reflecting on her impressions from her first solo international journey as first lady.

    “She's doing fantastically, really good. She's doing a great job. Just got back from Africa. And she saw some things that were very eye-opening and tremendous poverty. Tremendous poverty. So we're trying to help,” he said, finishing the conversation.

    The remark put Melania’s journey, which has already been mocked and trashed on several occasions, in the spotlight again.

    READ MORE: 'I Don’t Always Agree What He Tweets' — Melania About Donald Trump Tweets

    Some criticized Trump’s word choice, questioning how poverty can be “tremendous.”

    ​Others slammed the first couple for spending money on the trip instead of helping the poor.

    There were those who suggested she could witness no less “tremendous” poverty in the US.

    ​Some asked how poverty in Africa is news.

    ​Others stuck to classic “facepalm” GIFs.

    ​Early in October, Melania Trump undertook her first major international trip unaccompanied by her husband as FLOTUS, focusing the five-day African tour to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on child welfare and seeking to promote her May initiative Be Best, which is already in full swing back home. During her journey, she was repeatedly mocked for her outfit choice and clumsy encounter with an elephant.

    Incidentally, Trump met a barrage of criticism across Africa and beyond after he privately referred to a number of the continent’s states as “sh-thole countries,” but declared at the United Nations as recently as last week that both he and his wife “love Africa.”

