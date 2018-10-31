Crash, Boom, Bang: WATCH F-15 Fighter Jet's Emergency Landing at UK Airbase

A video of a recent emergency landing of the US-made McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fighter jet has emerged on Youtube.
The footage shows the warplane making several jumps along the runway with a tail hook released and sparks flying from under the landing gear. The incident occurred at the Royal Air Force's Lakenheath Airbase in Britain.
It was not immediately clear what caused the forced landing, which some claim could have taken place due to a whole array of factors, including a total loss of power.
