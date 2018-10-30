Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Agree to Truce After Year-Old Feud, Brawl at NYFW

Hardly can anyone say when all this began, but the two hip-hop artists exchanged jabs for months before their rivalry got physical this September. The feud scaled up significantly recently as Cardi B stated that she got death threats to her daughter because of Minaj, while the ‘Anaconda’ star accused her “black beauty” of lying.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are in the news once again after their brawl at a New York Fashion Week party after the ‘Your Love’ star offered $100,000 for the video from the venue, where the fight took place, and reportedly claimed that it was Cardi’s co-star Rah Ali who attacked the ‘I Like It’ rapper.

For the slow ones in the back on the blogs, I offered money for the footage from the venue. I have footage on my own camera but I was asking for the overhead footage that the venue may have. #QueenRadio. Y’all listen to snippets of my show & think y’all Albert Einstein. #DipVIDEO — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) 29 октября 2018 г.

​Cardi B fired back with 11 videos on her Instagram page, saying Minaj lies so much she can’t keep up with what she says, switching from a victim role to playing a “gangsta.”

“You lie so much you can’t keep up with your f***in’ lies. First, you say you’ve got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you’re talking!” Cardi B shouted at the camera.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj's Ex Claims in Twitter Row He 'Almost Died' After Rapper Stabbed Him

Besides, Cardi B touched upon other points of discord, concerning their musical careers. She threatened to sue Minaj for her alleged claims that the rival hip-hopper uses the so-called payola, illegally paying outlets for promoting her songs.

“Maybe I should sue you for defamation of character since you wanna claim that I’m using something called payola because you don’t understand why I’m so f***ing successful,” she said.

She also confronted Minaj about her and her friends’ numbers being leaked after the infamous altercation. Cardi B demonstrated the alleged death threats to her daughter she got after the conflict at the party.

She concluded that she’s tired of talking about their conflict, addressing Minaj. Cardi said, the rival diva “knows how to reach out to her.” She ranted against the queen, Nicki, saying she should focus on herself instead of looking like a “f***ing hater.”

Minaj counterpunched with several tweets, accusing Cardi Bi of lying.

I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on #QueenRadio. You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar. You looked me dead in my face & said you told ya man not to do the “no flags” video cuz I was dissing you. London on da Track got the same call. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) 30 октября 2018 г.

We can…



Get on live & have the convo for the world to see.



Do a lie detector test TOGETHER



Do an interview on #QueenRadio 😅



*** ORRR we can both sit in a room together, hear a beat for the first time, and have ourselves FILMED WRITING TO IT!!!!!! #DipVIDEO OUT NOW 👅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) 30 октября 2018 г.

​However, several angry posts later, Minaj suggested announcing the truce. The Bodack Yellow rapper eagerly accepted, posting “Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) 30 октября 2018 г.

​Early in September, a clip emerged on social media, in which Cardi B is seen heading towards someone, who is believed to be Nicki Minaj, and being held back by security guards at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. After the verbal confrontation, members of the security detail tried to separate the two, but Cardi took off her red shoe and hurled it at Nicki, who is seen being blocked up against a wall by several guards. Cardi, however, missed her target, while Minaj “didn’t even flinch.” The outraged rapper was later escorted out by security, being left with a giant lump on her head after a security guard reportedly elbowed her.