'F***, Sorry, I'll Pass': Bon Jovi Rants Against Kardashians, Rocks Social Media

The rock star has made headlines dissing celebrity culture and some pop idols, as he ranted about the phenomenon of reality TV and the fame surrounding the Kardashian family. His critical opinions prompted a social media storm; some sided with the singer, while others accused him of hypocrisy.

Australian TV interviewed 80's rock legend Jon Bon Jovi; the 56-year-old musician stirred up controversy on Twitter when he expressed his disdain for celebrity cults and modern idols, mentioning its signature figures, the Kardashians.

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians. I don’t know their names, I’ve never watched 60 seconds of the show, it’s not for me,” he said.

In his rant, he gave an example by deriding the highlights of Kim Kardashian’s biography. “What’s gonna be in your autobiography? ‘I made a porno and guess what, I got famous.’ F***, sorry, I’ll pass. Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play write. Fame is a byproduct of writing a good song," Bon Jovi told the host.

READ MORE: How Much Does Kim Kardashian Weigh 'Minus Hair Extensions'?

As the K-name was mentioned, many social media users stood up for their queen, who has a 120-million-strong Instagram base.

Some fact-checked Bon Jovi’s rant.

Fun Fact @BonJovi: @KimKardashian has Authored more than one book including a Novel, Acted in both Movies and Television and has actually recorded a song as well.#CheckYourself — Barbie 💋 (@ItsQueenBarbie_) 29 октября 2018 г.

​Others gave credits to this generation’s stars.

Wow! Bon Jovi disses "reality tv" the same way past generations disparaged rock and roll. I'm not a fan of reality tv either. But it's hard to criticize Kim Kardashian for turning lemons into a million dollar lemonade stand. — Jay Kelley (@Doctor_Hue) 30 октября 2018 г.

Why is @BonJovi so obsessed with @KimKardashian lol you stay bringing her up — Epiphany (@kylizzlefanarmy) 30 октября 2018 г.

​Many have sided with the singer’s strong opinions and took the opportunity to trash the reality TV star.

Trying to call Jon a hypocrite for speaking out about reality TV celebs is BS. If a rock star or whatever has a show made about them it's simply not the same as making a celeb out of a nobody! https://t.co/dtnnIarNME — Heggitha;; (@HeggieTBK) 29 октября 2018 г.