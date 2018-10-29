Twitter Explodes Over UK Chancellor Philip Hammond's Personalized Mug

It's budget day in the UK, and while social media is awash with speculation among analysts as to what if any surprises will be unveiled by Chancellor Philip Hammond, other users are more focused on his choice of drinking vessel.

UK Chancellor Philip Hammond is preparing to present his annual budget, and to demonstrate how hard he's working on the event's accompanying statement — which can last for hours — promotional photos of 'Spreadsheet Phil' apparently hard at work have circulated widely across the internet.

However, several eagle-eyed individuals were quick to note Hammond appears to be drinking from a mug inscribed with his own name in ornate typography — perhaps predictably, Twitter has exploded in response, with users ridiculing Hammond and his eponymous mug in equal measure.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has a mug with "Chancellor Philip Hammond" written on it. pic.twitter.com/vL3fwjbyYt — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) October 28, 2018

Theresa May's cabinet is full of them. https://t.co/yhaTpIELfS — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 28, 2018

Theresa May has a mug with ‘Jacob Rees-Mogg’ written on it https://t.co/QREZNmHaDo — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) October 28, 2018

I bet he writes his name on his own milk in the office fridge https://t.co/05LxNM3tCw — Christian May (@ChristianJMay) October 28, 2018

Every Cabinet Member is sent them by Emma Bridgewater when they get appointed. It's a rather good marketing thing, as this pre-Budget snap demonstrates. — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner) October 28, 2018 The size of that spacing on those papers… 👀 Get some glasses, love.