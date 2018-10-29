'In Time for Halloween': Twitter Loses It as Hillary Clinton Hints at 2020 Run

The two-time former presidential candidate sparked confusion after saying she'd "like to be president" even though she didn't want to run.

Speaking at a Q&A event in New York City on Friday, Hillary Clinton she would like to be commander-in-chief, even while she wasn't considering running in 2020.

"No. Well I'd like to be president," the former first lady and secretary of state said, prompting laughter from the audience.

"Look, I think hopefully when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there's going to be so much work to be done. We have confused everybody in the world, including ourselves. We have confused our friends and our enemies. They have no idea what the United States stands for, what we are likely to do, what we think is important. So the work would be work that I feel very well prepared for, having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department. And it's just going to be a lot of heavy lifting," Clinton said.

Asked whether she would "be doing any of that lifting," the 71-year-old said she had "no idea."

"I'm not going to even think about it until we get through this November 6 election, about what's going to happen after that," Clinton concluded.

Clinton's remarks, taken by many as a sign that she would run again, were greeted with glee by Trump supporters, who called Clinton "the gift which never ends."

Democrat supporters were similarly harsh, urging Clinton to step aside and let progressive Democrats such as Tulsi Gabbard have a shot at the Oval Office.

Others took a Halloween-themed motif ahead of the holiday, joking that Clinton had rolled out her new ambitions "just in time for Halloween." "I know it's Halloween and all but let the nightmare stop!" one Bernie Sanders supporter joked.

Others were more serious, diagnosing what they called Clinton's "delusional perception of herself" or her status as an "armchair politician" as the reason she just can't seem to quit.

Donald Trump handily defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential race. In 2008, Clinton lost the Democratic presidential primaries to Barack Obama before going on to serve as his secretary of state between and 2009 and 2013.