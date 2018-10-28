Register
17:27 GMT +328 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump gives a speech on her initiative Be Best during a reception she is hosting in honor of UNGA attendees at the United States mission to the UN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 26, 2018

    'Bored' Schoolgirl at Meeting With Melania Trump Sets Internet on Fire

    © REUTERS / Darren Ornitz
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    The Internet has probably found its new hero, and it's a schoolgirl who seemed to be less than thrilled by the opportunity to meet the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, during a visit to the White House on Tuesday.

    After welcoming 30 sixth-grade students from the Digital Pioneers Academy at the White House Family Theater on Tuesday, Melania Trump's office tweeted a series of photos from the event, showing a crowd of children next to FLOTUS.

    READ MORE: Melania Trump Reveals Why She Wore Her Infamous 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket

    And apparently it takes one little girl to make a picture go viral: she seemingly couldn’t care less about the meeting, as she can be seen gazing directly at the camera, with her arms crossed and a painfully bored facial expression.

    The girl, who may or may not have intended to look as if she didn't care about what's happening around her, has become popular on social media for her bold attitude:

    The children joined Melania Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in the White House Family Theater to watch the 2017 movie Wonder, which tells a story about a boy with Treacher Collins syndrome, a condition that causes facial deformities.

    “The movie celebrates October’s National Bullying Prevention Month by highlighting the importance of choosing kindness — a core belief of Mrs. Trump’s Be Best campaign,” a spokesperson for FLOTUS told the Hill.

    Melania launched her anti-bullying initiative, Be Best, earlier this year.

    Tags:
    schoolgirl, facial expression, girl, schoolchildren, school, White House, Melania Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse