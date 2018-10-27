Register
    Twitter app on a mobile phone

    Users Furious as Twitter 'Deeply Sorry' for Ignoring 'MAGAbomber'

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Jr. was arrested on Friday on charges of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of President Trump. It turned out that the man's Twitter account had been reported for multiple death threats, but was never banned.

    Twitter has released a statement on its official account in regards to the social media platform ignoring reports against Cesar Sayoc Jr., who is suspected of sending bombs to prominent US politicians by mail. Twitter admitted making a "mistake" and wrote that it was "deeply sorry" that the reported tweet had not been removed.

    The platform went on to say that it's looking into reasons as to why the tweet was not removed and promised to fix the situation in regards to reporting in the future.

    However, many twitterians were left dissatisfied with the social media platform's statement. Many noted that Twitter has a systematic problem with not removing abusive tweets and not banning repeating offenders. Former Congressional Press Secretary Rochelle Ritchie was among the first to criticize the platform's performance in dealing with reported content.

    And she was not alone. Many users wrote that accounts violating Twitter's rules have frequently remained active even after multiple reports.

    A lot of twitterians were infuriated that the social media platform considered that it should merely have "removed" the "MAGAbomber's" threatening tweets instead of outright banning him.

    Some of them suggested that Twitter should have gone as far as to report the man to local authorities

    One user even said that Twitter should be held accountable for failing to address the bomber's threats properly.

    Several twitterians suggested that the company simply doesn't care about what happens on the platform.

    The US Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security have intercepted at least 14 potentially dangerous explosive devices that were allegedly sent by Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Jr. The man has been dubbed the "MAGAbomber" by media, as the bombs targeted prominent US Democrats and opponents of Donald Trump. Among them were the Clintons, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA Director John Brennan, as well as actor and Trump critic Robert De Niro. The suspect was arrested on October 26 and is now in custody.

