Twitter Puzzled as Woman Has Belly Button Removed to 'Dehumanize' Herself

Paulina Casillas Landeros was annoyed by the fact that her family didn't approve of her tattoos and body modifications such as a back corset (piercings on either side of the spine that are laced with ribbons and pulled tight) and a split tongue, so she decided to have her revenge.

A 23-year-old woman, Paulina Casillas Landeros from Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, had her belly button removed to get back at her family, who disapproved of her lifestyle.

"I wanted to dehumanize myself in a symbolic way, I wanted to do something controversial. I have always had problems with my family, I was not very close to them at the time. Body modifications fascinated me, there is something very transcending about them," she said, adding that at the time she had decided to severe ties with her family.

After going through such a surgery three years ago, she sent her belly button to her then-boyfriend as probably the weirdest gift ever.

"I was very much in love with my then boyfriend; he supported me through many difficult times, and he is one of the most influential people in my life. It was something I did in the spur of the moment. We were young and stupid but that’s the way I felt. I put it in a small bag along with a note saying ‘I love you’. It was very emotional. He has kept it and he will keep it forever because he knows the meaning behind it. We are good friends now but we will always love each other."

Since the surgery, Landeros has managed to improve her relations with family and regrets her "reckless and impulsive" decision.

"I do regret it when I put myself in my mom’s position, it must have been devastating for her, she was so sad. I can’t imagine how it must feel, your own child wanting to break all their connection to you."

"If I could go back in time, I wouldn’t do it again, it was impulsive, reckless and I hurt a lot of people. Even though I did it for the wrong reasons, it has now taught me I should think things through before acting and [the scar] is a nice reminder that characterizes me."

Social media users have been impressed with the story, especially with the belly button as a “love token” part:

Paulina also opened up about her suffering in the aftermath of the operation, claiming that the surgeon "gave me very bad advice on how to take care of the trauma so it got infected.”

"I was suffering, I spent days in bed as if I were quarantined. I couldn’t stretch, push, stand up or laugh. It gradually healed itself but not 100 per cent – it will never close entirely."