'I'm Off the Plantation:' WATCH Trump Jr. Interrupted at Black Leaders' Event

The president’s son gave a spirited speech at a Washington DC gathering, with the audience unable to resist the temptation to share their loud approval. The black leaders’ summit continued on the White House grounds, with the president welcoming the participants in person.

As POTUS’ eldest son Donald Jr. addressed the first annual Young Black Leaders Summit in Washington DC on Thursday evening, his speech was interrupted multiple times with chants from the audience as well as appeals to the speaker and his father.

While some shouted “USA! USA!” others energetically voiced calls to “build the wall.”

Here is the reception @DonaldJTrumpJr received from young black conservatives at the the Young Black Leaders @TPUSA Summit tonight.



Watch this.



Wow.#YBLS2018 pic.twitter.com/kbxyHcOTfg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) 26 октября 2018 г.

The president’s son was detailing the all-time low unemployment figures for the black community under the current administration, when one of the undergraduates yelled, causing a loud eruption in the premises: “I’m off the plantation!”

Many applauded the gathering, expressing hope it would get much coverage, with one user even branding the event as “historically significant,” saying it should leave one in jubilation.

Historically significant and inspiring!! Every hand raised in response numerous times made me so very happy. If you also are proud? Like this one!! Retweet!! — Amber L Parke (@AmberLParke1) 26 октября 2018 г.

We all bleed RED — Qanon-MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@muttski) 26 октября 2018 г.

Another pointed in response to the Democrats having failed to deliver on their promises for decades. As one questioned this, another user butted in mentioning “Opportunity Zone Program” “for one”:

Look up "Opportunity Zone Program" for one. — Linda Lee (@LindaLe30372536) 26 октября 2018 г.

Jobs.. less taxes.. promised to all Americans.. not pandering and making black men too weak to make it in this world. — cindy stock (@cindystock3) 26 октября 2018 г.

On Friday President Trump welcomed hundreds of young black conservatives to the White House for the annual summit organized by the student activist group Turning Point.

President Trump has so far delivered a number of historically relevant achievements for black Americans during his term. For instance, back in May, the lowest African American unemployment rate in the country’s history was registered, while the 2.4 percent gap between white and black unemployment recorded at the time appeared the smallest ever.



