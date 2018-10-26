WATCH Here's What Brought Meghan Markle to Tears of Laughter

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are expecting their first baby, are currently on a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

During a trip to the island of Tonga, which has seen an outbreak of the mosquito-borne Zika virus over past few years, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, accompanied by her beloved husband, Prince Harry, were serenaded with an apt song.

The Tupou College boys' choir sang a special song with an eye to scare off mosquitoes, and the tune was completed with flying actions and buzzing noises to welcome the royal couple.

Glowing in a sky blue dress, Meghan was apparently impressed by the performance and couldn't contain her emotions as she laughed her head off when listening to the song.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles while watching a Tongan choir perform an anti-mosquito song at a ceremony on the island of Tongatapu. pic.twitter.com/1Uh3qeChMV — NBC News (@NBCNews) 26 октября 2018 г.

Her reaction sent social media into meltdown, with many saying that Prince Harry was a lucky guy, and were glad to see him happy with Meghan:

I'm glad to see that Prince Harry has found this happiness in his life with Meghan! I know his Mum is smiling!! — Pat Wilson (@Patrici49625372) 26 октября 2018 г.

She is such a fantastic human being! — Gun lovin' Liberal (@GKeeper316) 26 октября 2018 г.

Others couldn't help but agree that the performance was indeed funny:

OMG they make me laugh tho — bruce_DABOSS (@brucegamefreak) 26 октября 2018 г.

They make me laugh. 🤣😂 — KSK(africa) I miss President Obama Everyday (@lawalazu) 26 октября 2018 г.

The royal couple visited the island of Tonga to dedicate two of the school's rainforest tracts to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to walk through the Tuloa forest together, but eventually the Duke did it alone.

Commonly, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises pregnant women to consider delaying non-essential travel to such countries, where they risk contracting the Zika virus.