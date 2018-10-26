'Those Crazy Russians!' WATCH Mechanics Make 'Soup' Out of Old Soviet Car

While this Russian YouTube channel regularly shows unusual experiments conducted on all sorts of cars that its creators are able to get hold of, this was something new even for them.

According to a Russian fairy tale, it's possible to make cereal from a hatchet. Auto mechanics with the Russian YouTube channel "Garazh 54" decided to work on a more modern variant of the tale… by making soup out of an old Russian Zhiguli car. In order to do so, they assembled a makeshift 10,000 liter bowl for it, filled it with water, added salt and seasoning, as well as threw in a couple of packs of macaroni.

After the water reached boiling point (which took over 6 hours) they used a crane to put in the final ingredient — the car itself. After a few more hours of boiling, the soup was ready… or at least it smelled like it was. It's hard to tell if it was edible since no-one from "Garazh 54" dared to taste it. The car itself survived the experiment with only minor external damage, but it's unlikely it will drive again any time soon.