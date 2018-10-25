Users Wild as David Schwimmer Reacts to Claims He Might Be UK Beer Thief

UK police were looking for help to find a suspected thief when thousands of people reacted to a Facebook appeal pointing out the guy's likeness to 51-year-old Friends superstar, David Schwimmer.

After the Internet suggested that David Schwimmer might be the guy who stole several cans of beer in Blackpool, UK, due to their striking resemblance, the actor took to Twitter to make it clear that he was in New York at the time of the crime.

Schwimmer, who famously played Ross Geller in the highly popular TV sitcom Friends, posted a video of him suspiciously sneaking through the supermarket carrying loads of beer after the police issued a theft appeal for his lookalike in the UK.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) 24 октября 2018 г.

To the delight of Friends fans, the tweet, which has already been dubbed “legendary,” has prompted a wave of references to the iconic TV show.

One netizen alluded to season 9 episode 19 of the show, when Ross and Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, were drawing a line between “stealing and taking what the hotel owes you”:

Don’t believe @DavidSchwimmer, ask any hotel he’s visited.

Remember this little episode?

We do. pic.twitter.com/p2AqeBn2bC — Brian for Brains (@BrianForBrains) 24 октября 2018 г.

Refrigerator, no no no. Beer cans in refrigerator, oh yes yes yes! 🤣🤣🤣 — Helen Orlando (@helenorlando) 24 октября 2018 г.

Others couldn't help but recall season 2, episode 10, when Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel starts dating a guy who looks exactly like Ross, although his name is Russ. So, netizens suggested that it was Russ who had stolen the beer in Blackpool:

I think "It was Russ!", will be a meme. 😁 — SJ Wrandt-Minne (@PizzaAbuser) 24 октября 2018 г.

I think I found the thief pic.twitter.com/x3uhYKZGYt — carol (@fetxish) 25 октября 2018 г.

Some made references to well-known lines from the show…

I Ross, take you….beer. — Claire Behind The Hair Blue Tick (@urmumsausername) 24 октября 2018 г.

but forreal if you see the david schwimmer doppelganger, don't approach him, DO NOT APPROACH HIM.



he knows karate and is a master in the art of Unagi — Hugh Killer III (@JuliusVlogs) 25 октября 2018 г.

…and the show's famous theme song:

Hey, if you're in need of an alibi, I'll be there for you. — That Crazy Dude in the Glasses (@MickelTThomas) 25 октября 2018 г.

Many simply praised him for creativity and his genius:

You are a legend for sending the tweet and video to the police in Blackpool, sheer genius, all over the UK are in stitches at your video, well done — john devine (@jivdidviv) 24 октября 2018 г.

I think it’s safe to say @DavidSchwimmer has broken the internet. Best come back ever 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/GQPR9OHY6k — APalerShadeOfBeauty (@APSOB) 24 октября 2018 г.

Pretend to be in New York to shift the blame, well played 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Ip0FovqzZ — Sp00ky Dan Fright (@DanK_1999) 24 октября 2018 г.

But the resemblance is indeed uncanny…

I don’t know man, this is pretty damning 🧐 pic.twitter.com/aINtxWg1Ql — Kelly Fowler 🦋🌊 (@kellyfirehorse) 25 октября 2018 г.

The Blackpool guy looks more like @DavidSchwimmer than David Schwimmer! — Michelle (@auntyshelf) 24 октября 2018 г.

Not only did Schwimmer make the day of ordinary netizens, he clearly cheered up the person who’s running the Lancashire Police's Twitter account:

The police later didn't hesitate to bring levity to the investigation into the mysterious identity of the thief, having left a comment under their theft appeal on Facebook:

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it had to be this way.”