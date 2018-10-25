Register
25 October 2018
    US actor David Schwimmer poses during the photocall of the movie Trust at the 37th American Film Festival, in Deauville, northwestern France, on September 8, 2011.

    Users Wild as David Schwimmer Reacts to Claims He Might Be UK Beer Thief

    UK police were looking for help to find a suspected thief when thousands of people reacted to a Facebook appeal pointing out the guy's likeness to 51-year-old Friends superstar, David Schwimmer.

    After the Internet suggested that David Schwimmer might be the guy who stole several cans of beer in Blackpool, UK, due to their striking resemblance, the actor took to Twitter to make it clear that he was in New York at the time of the crime.

    Schwimmer, who famously played Ross Geller in the highly popular TV sitcom Friends, posted a video of him suspiciously sneaking through the supermarket carrying loads of beer after the police issued a theft appeal for his lookalike in the UK.

    To the delight of Friends fans, the tweet, which has already been dubbed “legendary,” has prompted a wave of references to the iconic TV show.

    One netizen alluded to season 9 episode 19 of the show, when Ross and Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, were drawing a line between “stealing and taking what the hotel owes you”:

    Others couldn't help but recall season 2, episode 10, when Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel starts dating a guy who looks exactly like Ross, although his name is Russ. So, netizens suggested that it was Russ who had stolen the beer in Blackpool:

    Some made references to well-known lines from the show…

    …and the show's famous theme song:

    Many simply praised him for creativity and his genius:

    But the resemblance is indeed uncanny…

    Not only did Schwimmer make the day of ordinary netizens, he clearly cheered up the person who’s running the Lancashire Police's Twitter account:

    The police later didn't hesitate to bring levity to the investigation into the mysterious identity of the thief, having left a comment under their theft appeal on Facebook:

    “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it had to be this way.”

