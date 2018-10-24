German, Austrian Girls Tag Team to Create Sexy Farmers Calendar (PHOTOS)

The calendar is aimed at promoting the importance of farming work and raising awareness about the exploits of the people whom the chairman of the Bavarian Young Farming Community described as "our everyday heroes."

A dozen beautiful ladies, 6 representing Bavaria and 6 representing Austria, took part in the creation of the Young Farmers Calendar for 2019 (Jungbauernkalender 2019).

According to The Daily Star, the goal of the photoshoot, reportedly inspired by comic book superheroes, was to celebrate Germany and Austria’s "farming heroes" and to raise awareness about the importance of farm work.

"Day after day, male and female farmers carry out important work and are our everyday heroes. We have tried to depict this in the new calendar and artistically project the heroes' superpowers on our enchanting calendar girls," said the chairman of the Bavarian Young Farming Community.