Leonardo Di Caprio's Girlfriend Puts the Wild Back in the West

American-Argentinian model and actress Camila Morrone has sent her fans into frenzy when her new photos appeared online.

The 21-year-old, who has been romantically linked to the US Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Di Caprio, posed for the denim brand Jordache.

Jordache described its newest campaign as modern woman meeting the Wild West.

"An all-female dream team ushers in a new era of JORDACHE, with a modern and humorous spin on the dramatic Spaghetti Western. Sexy, strong, wild," the brand said.

Photographs show Morrone wearing denim underwear and a cowboy hat, with a coat on her shoulders barely covering her body.

In another image she is seen biting a carrot, while wearing a denim jacket revealing her bra.

Fans of the model reacted with words of praise, calling Morrone "gorgeous," "stunning" and "stylish." Some however found the images to be "too much."

Morrone emerged as a Victoria's Secret model. She then made her starring feature-film debut in Never Goin' Back. She also appeared in James Franco's film Bukowski and acted alongside Bruce Willis in the action film Death Wish.

Morrone's mother, also a model, was known to date US actor Al Pacino. Morrone and DiCaprio are reported to have been dating for over 9 months.