Nicki Minaj Makes Insta-Waves Promoting New Single In Latex Bodysuit

The Anaconda star has wrapped up in what looks like a very long red and blue patterned band, showing off her voluptuous physique in a particularly saucy tribute to her motherland in the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, known for her outstanding curves and freaky outfits as well as her hits, has once again stunned fans with her remarkable looks. The 35-year-old star is promoting her latest collaboration with Little Mix. The single Woman Like Me, dubbed a women’s empowerment anthem, has been storming charts since its release early in October.

The hit-maker has decided to spice up the promotion of the new song in her signature manner, posting a picture of herself in a skin-tight latex bodysuit and thigh-high stockings/boots, letting her showing off her bosom and booty.

The Trinidadian rapper pulled on what looks like a red-blue elastic band patterned after her homeland’s flag. Minaj, who has been seen in all sorts of eccentric wigs, has opted to have Rapunzel-like long black locks this time.

The singer, some dub a 'black Lady Gaga' stunned fans with the provocative outfit; they pledged allegiance to their “queen” and her island home in the Caribbean, posting Trinidad and Tobago’s flag.

“That's your so stylish customizable looks,” one follower wrote.

The usual array of online trolls rushed to trash the star.

“She looks old in the last pic,” another user posted.

Still others paid more attention to her rumored boyfriend, racer Lewis Hamilton, as they tagged the man, leaving comments like “Congrats on the engagement‼”