Register
15:17 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016

    Ex-Clinton Aide Cracks Up TV Host by Blaming Trump for Bomb in Soros’ Mailbox

    © AFP 2018 / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    Viral
    Get short URL
    130

    This week New York police defused an explosive device, planted in a mailbox in one of George Soros’ houses. A former advisor to Hillary Clinton linked the incident with a recent comment by the US President that "Soros and others" had paid screamers at rallies against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

    Hillary Clinton’s former aide Philippe Reines was laughed at by FOX anchor Tucker Carlson for his hypothesis that the US President had induced a bomb plot against American-Hungarian billionaire and Democratic contributor George Soros. On Carlson’s show, the host and Reines debated the ongoing feud between conservatives and leftist activists, namely those who confront White House officials in public.

    Carlson defended conservatives, saying “they’re not monsters,” who lead mobs against Democrats, while Clinton’s former staffer blamed Trump for his divisive rhetoric and accused him of sowing discord.  Too prove his point, he brought up the recent plot against Soros and Trump’s invective against the billionaire, claiming this is no coincidence.

    “In the last ten days, Donald Trump used the name George Soros for the first time in his presidency, and the guy had a pipe bomb in his mailbox last night. We are talking about whether or not Sarah Sanders gets her Cornish hen…why do you think they did? You think it’s a coincidence?” Reines said.

    Carlson couldn’t help himself and burst out laughing, before getting back to the debate with his own comment on Soros.

    “I’ve criticized Soros a thousand times. I hope he’ll live long enough I can continue to criticize him,” the TV anchor stated.

    Early in October, Donald Trump tweeted that some of those protesting against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are receiving money from  Soros and others. Trump referred to "the very rude elevator screamers" whom he claimed are "paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad."

    ​Activists, including female survivors of sexual assault, confronted senators as in the US Capitol and inside the Senate office buildings before Kavanaugh's candidacy was approved. His Supreme Court Justice appointment came despite fresh accusations that he sexually assaulted women while in high school, which he refuted.

    READ MORE: US Midterms: Soros, Democrats Likely to Lose… Again – Wall Street Analyst

    On October 22, an explosive device was found in a mailbox at the Westchester County home of George Soros, the New York Times reported, citing local authorities. Local law enforcement technicians "proactively detonated" it, while the FBI’s New York branch said it was conducting an investigation.

    In late January, Soros, who has repeatedly criticized Trump, once again targeted the US President during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying that he considers the Trump administration "a danger to the world."

    Related:

    Trump Accuses Soros of Funding Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters
    Soros-Backed Group Emerges to Fight Trump’s SCOTUS Pick
    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan
    No Trump-Russia Collusion: How Soros, Clinton Effort to Dethrone Donald Failed
    Tags:
    Kavanaugh Confirmation, hate crimes, bomb, Fox News, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse