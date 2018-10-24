Ex-Clinton Aide Cracks Up TV Host by Blaming Trump for Bomb in Soros’ Mailbox

This week New York police defused an explosive device, planted in a mailbox in one of George Soros’ houses. A former advisor to Hillary Clinton linked the incident with a recent comment by the US President that "Soros and others" had paid screamers at rallies against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Hillary Clinton’s former aide Philippe Reines was laughed at by FOX anchor Tucker Carlson for his hypothesis that the US President had induced a bomb plot against American-Hungarian billionaire and Democratic contributor George Soros. On Carlson’s show, the host and Reines debated the ongoing feud between conservatives and leftist activists, namely those who confront White House officials in public.

Carlson defended conservatives, saying “they’re not monsters,” who lead mobs against Democrats, while Clinton’s former staffer blamed Trump for his divisive rhetoric and accused him of sowing discord. Too prove his point, he brought up the recent plot against Soros and Trump’s invective against the billionaire, claiming this is no coincidence.

“In the last ten days, Donald Trump used the name George Soros for the first time in his presidency, and the guy had a pipe bomb in his mailbox last night. We are talking about whether or not Sarah Sanders gets her Cornish hen…why do you think they did? You think it’s a coincidence?” Reines said.

Carlson couldn’t help himself and burst out laughing, before getting back to the debate with his own comment on Soros.

“I’ve criticized Soros a thousand times. I hope he’ll live long enough I can continue to criticize him,” the TV anchor stated.

Early in October, Donald Trump tweeted that some of those protesting against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are receiving money from Soros and others. Trump referred to "the very rude elevator screamers" whom he claimed are "paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad."

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 октября 2018 г.

​Activists, including female survivors of sexual assault, confronted senators as in the US Capitol and inside the Senate office buildings before Kavanaugh's candidacy was approved. His Supreme Court Justice appointment came despite fresh accusations that he sexually assaulted women while in high school, which he refuted.

READ MORE: US Midterms: Soros, Democrats Likely to Lose… Again – Wall Street Analyst

On October 22, an explosive device was found in a mailbox at the Westchester County home of George Soros, the New York Times reported, citing local authorities. Local law enforcement technicians "proactively detonated" it, while the FBI’s New York branch said it was conducting an investigation.

In late January, Soros, who has repeatedly criticized Trump, once again targeted the US President during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying that he considers the Trump administration "a danger to the world."